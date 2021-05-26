Locals most likely know Mike Morea, also known as Taco, from his time working the kitchen at King’s Chef Diner. But during the pandemic, he and wife Lindsey decided to start up a food truck. When we stop by, Lindsey says they hope to become known best for their green chile, which is made with Hatch, New Mexico, peppers and shredded pork.
We get a bowl of it, served with halved flour tortillas, and it’s damn tasty, with porky richness and that earthy, fruity green chile quality dancing together, all at a nice medium heat. We also try it over soft, peppery french fries with a creamy cheese sauce that makes for a top-quality gut bomb.
The truck also sells waffles, so we get the chicken and waffle sandwich, made entirely from scratch. The waffle arrives sort of like an elevated Eggo: not fluffy inside and crisp outside, but lighter than frozen and totally sound for a sandwich.
Fried juicy chicken strips have a great crunch and black pepper aplenty. All we wish for is better maple syrup; the butter-flavored syrup that’s served with it diminishes the dish as a whole.