Food is an important part of living hygge, so enjoy this four-course comfort meal comprising recipes from our archives, all submitted by local chefs.
Salad: Warm Bacon Fat Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- ½ c. shallots
- ¾ c. sherry vinegar
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tbsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. white pepper
- 1½ c. bacon fat
- 1 c. canola oil
Preparation: Blend the shallots, sherry vinegar, Dijon, egg, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the bacon fat, and then the canola oil, until all is emulsified. This dressing is best when the bacon fat is still warm. You can keep the leftovers in the refrigerator — just allow it to come to room temperature when you want to serve it again.
— Submitted by Mark Musial, former chef de cuisine, Summit at The Broadmoor
Soup: Chicken Noodle Soup
Stock:
- 1 3-lb. chicken
- 1 gallon water
- 3 chicken-flavored bouillon cubes
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Cilantro and scallions, for garnish
Noodles:
- 1 16-oz. bag rice flour
- 1 14-oz. bag tapioca starch
- 3 c. hot water
For the noodles: Mix rice flour and tapioca starch in bowl. Add hot water and knead until dough is ready. Separate dough into five portions and roll until ¼-inch thick. Cut into noodle strips.
For the stock: Add all ingredients to soup pot. Cook on medium-high about 30 to 45 minutes, or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken from pot and set aside to cool. When chicken is cool enough to touch, remove skin and bones. Pull chicken apart into smaller strips. Add noodles to pot and frequently stir, over 5 to 7 minutes, so noodles don’t stick. Add chicken and continue to stir. Adjust seasoning, if needed, with salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro and scallions. Serves 8 to 10.
— Submitted by Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant owner Khon Onexayvieng
Entree: Dark Soul Stout Beef Short Ribs
Ingredients
- 6 beef short ribs, about 2 to 3 lbs.
- 2 tbsp. olive oil, for coating ribs
- Salt and pepper
- 1 carrot, peeled, medium dice
- 2 ribs celery, washed, medium dice
- 2 yellow onions, peeled, medium dice
- ½ c. tomato paste
- 2 c. red wine
- 1 qt. Cerberus Dark Soul Stout
- 1 qt. beef stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp. whole black peppercorns
Preparation
With paper towel, pat short ribs dry. Coat all sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Set a large oven-proof skillet or braising pan over medium-high heat and let pan heat up. Add a small amount of oil and place in your short ribs, laying them away from you so you don’t splash oil on yourself. Sear all sides of the meat until good caramelization is achieved and the ribs have a nice crust. Set ribs aside.
Turn the heat down to medium, add the carrot, celery and onions, and sauté until the vegetables have begun to caramelize and the fond — the browned bits on the bottom of the pan — has released. Add tomato paste and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the tomato paste has caramelized.
Deglaze the pan with red wine and reduce by half. Add Dark Soul Stout, stock, bay leaves, thyme and peppercorns to the pan. Add short ribs to the braising liquid and cover with foil.
In a 300-degree oven, braise short ribs for 4 hours. Remove from the oven, uncover and rest the short ribs in the braising liquid for 30 minutes. Remove short ribs, strain the braising liquid and reduce by half in a sauce pot.
— Submitted by former Cerberus chef Mark LeFebvre
Dessert: Café Liégeois
Ingredients
- 2 c. high-quality coffee ice cream (we recommend Häagen-Dazs)
- 1 shot high-quality espresso, fresh and hot, or ¾ oz. strong black coffee
- 2½ oz. homemade whipped cream
For whipped cream:
- 8 oz. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 oz. powdered sugar
Preparation
For whipped cream:
Add cream and vanilla to a chilled metal mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, whip the cream until it begins to thicken. Sift in the powdered sugar and mix on high until stiff peaks form, being careful not to overmix.
To assemble:
Take the ice cream out of the freezer 30 minutes before you plan to indulge and place it in the fridge. Place three scoops of ice cream into a tall glass. Pour three-quarters of the espresso shot (drink or dump the remainder) or all of the coffee over the ice cream. Pipe homemade whipped cream on top and serve with a flat-sided spoon for best results. You know you did it right if it is all smooth and you don’t have any ice crystals.
— Submitted by French Kitchen owner Blandine Mazéran and former Kids’ Program director Kristi Tutt