At my initial visit — see Side Dish May 15 for Frankly’s full backstory — I was impressed by Frankly’s house cold brew anchor, the Buzzing Bee, made with hyper-local honey and lemon juice.
That alone’s worth a stop by, but on this visit I’m equally delighted by another sparkling cold brew concoction: the Black Cherry Fizz, made with Amarena cherry syrup and Bittermens Xocolatl Mole bitters.
Both are cocktail-evoking despite lacking actual booze; it’s the balance of bitterness and sweetness with underlying acidity and caffeine-strong coffee body. This fizz sips like a refreshing cherry cola, finishing with a hint of cinnamon and dark chocolate from the bitters; Frankly uses Denver’s highly lauded Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters’ ever-changing Migration blend for its cold brews.
I also order a cappuccino to try a pretty pure expression of Sweet Bloom’s tri-Colombian Hometown blend, naturally rich with bitter cacao notes and also inherently fruit-finishing due to one bean in the blend always being natural-processed (sun-dried with coffee cherry still encasing the bean, lending more sweetness and roundness).
I don’t quite get the suggested blackberry taste/aroma, but something more elusive to my palate. Still, it’s a top-tier execution of a cappuccino. One of The French Kitchen’s cinnamon palmier (airy, elephant ear puff pastries coated in cinnamon-sugar) tastes mighty fine on the side.