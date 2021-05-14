Visit Colorado Springs just released the 2021 Crafts & Drafts Passport, offering its fourth year of deals at drink spots all over the city.
The digital passport is free to access (via text and email; it's not an app to download) and will be honored through year's end by participating breweries, wineries and distilleries. (Don't read those categories too literally; some spots just serve a lot of Colorado wines or local spirits while others are actually producers.)
Presently, 26 businesses are signed up and more will likely be adding in the coming months according to a Visit Colorado Springs rep. At each location, after presenting your phone to receive the respective discount, you'll be given a four-digit PIN code to enter. Hit eight locations to earn a nifty t-shirt (first come, first serve, limited to around 300).
A quick scan of the passport website shows a lot of buy-one-get-one pint deals, as well as some crowler and growler specials, some discounted samplers and more.
The media release party for the passport was held at participating Almagre Venue + Bar, where we took advantage of the opportunity to revisit our favorite cocktail on site, the barrel aged Oaxaca Old Fashioned. Almagre's deal happens to be a buy-one-get-one house cocktail.