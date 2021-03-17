This food truck does the vast majority of its business in Woodland Park, predominantly at Rhapsody Bar and Brazenhead Vintage Market along Highway 24.
We find them at the latter, set up near some picnic benches, which are an amenity worth being aware of for those visiting with youngsters or looking to dine sober. From the menu, we order the grilled smoked salmon and pimento cheese sandwich, which comes on thick slices of crisp toast that add a nice contrast to the soft, rich filling.
Said filling, packed in generously, evokes tuna fish salad in texture, mild pink fish commingled with the tangy, faintly fruity pimento cheese. It’s served with a plastic container of quick-pickled cucumbers, which have a fresh taste that’s tangy, sweet and bright — don’t expect any typical sweet pickle, as these are way better.
Side fries rate above average, soft inside and just crisp outside. We also order the chili lime chicharrons which come topped with cotija cheese, a sweet corn puree, Tajín seasoning, halved grape tomatoes and lime. Flavor-wise, it’s basically elote plus bacon, only becoming more magical with the citrus juice. By way of texture, the pork belly chunks have plenty of crunch.