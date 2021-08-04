Drinkers who want a signature cocktail menu and hip, bougie hors d’oeuvres ought to go elsewhere. Gentle Fritz’s subterranean digs is Zodiac Two Point Oh with (sadly) no patio for smoking.
The old fence adorns the hallway that leads into the bar space, which sits furtively beneath the 555, paying tribute to the weirdo dive where many Springs misfits built memories. As of now, the spot’s only open for events and weekends, so check online before coming in. For drinks, you can get a glass of wine, one of a few beers — some locals included, of course — but don’t expect boutique infused spirits or housemade bitters.
Get a whiskey and cola or a Blue Hawaii. Or, better, ask what your bartender’s specialty is. We got a Tequila Old Fashioned that hit the spot, right down to the cherry. Enjoy the vibe; the decor behind the bar has more of a classy vibe than the Zodiac’s lived-in quirk, but it’s as immediately comfortable.
Tables and chairs supplant booths before a stage that, while smaller than the Zodiac’s, has already hosted many an open mic night and karaoke sesh, and live music will soon return. Fritzy’s delights as a hidden spot for the weirdos to call our own.