Since mid 2021 we've been tracking the progress of Pueblo's first food hall, Fuel & Iron, which will open sometime in 2023.
We've mentioned the spinoff of the Denver bar, noted the pop-up series that revealed future vendors, and we even got an early sample of the place's vegan concept.
Now comes another chance to check out each upcoming food concept via the Fuel & Iron Holiday Family Feast set for Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Here's the vital deets, via a press release and some info on F&I's site:
"The family-style holiday feast takes place at the historic Pueblo Union Depot (132 W B St.) in downtown Pueblo and will feature fare prepared by all the food hall tenants: Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken, Mosh Ramen, Santa Fonda, Solar Roast, Steel Crescent Kitchen and The Cutting Board...
Guests will enjoy a three-course dining experience including everything from duck confit lettuce wraps to barbacoa tacos, a cash bar and the opportunity to bid on unique gifts and experiences from Fuel & Iron’s talented team of chefs. Tickets are priced at $60 per person."
Purchase tickets here.
And here's the published menu:
Appetizer Course
Smoked Salmon and Seafood Terrine with Roasted Beets and Simple Spring Green Salad from Chef Ed Tracey with Steel Crescent Kitchen (GF)
Duck Confit and Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps with Bibb Lettuce from Chef Chris Doose with Mosh Ramen (GF)
Entree Course
Barbacoa de Cabeza Vaca with Nopal Salad, White Onion Escabeche and Tortillas from Chef Jose Avila with Santa Fonda (GF)
Gardener's Shepherd's Pie from Chef Chad Hankins with The Cutting Board (Plant-Based, GF)
Dessert Course
Gingerbread and Creme Anglaise and Cranberry Compote from Chef Mary Oreskovich & Chef Richard Warner with Diavolo
Solar Roast Coffee