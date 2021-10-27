This delivery-only ghost kitchen chain contracts with local restaurants, silently adding a Chinese menu to an established kitchen that gets delivered through third-party companies like DoorDash or Grubhub.
In the case of Wow Bao, Springs residents can order their dumplings and rice bowls from one of a pair of Fazoli’s restaurants, making our sharing bundle far and away the best food we’ve had out of the Italian franchise.
Said bundle consists of a dozen ginger chicken potstickers and two each of three kinds of steamed bao: teriyaki chicken, spicy Mongolian beef and BBQ Berkshire pork. The potstickers come steamed, with no promised pan sear for brownness and crunch, but the onion-, garlic- and sesame-led flavor of the super-savory filling wins our affection.
Ginger plays an ensemble role, rather than a lead, but we take no issue with the results. We find the fillings for all three buns to be on the sweeter side of what we’d prefer. The pork’s sweet and savory, and what we’re pretty sure is plum sauce adds some depth.
Teriyaki chicken mostly lands true to expected flavor, but it’s oddly heavy. And the beef’s pretty standard American-Chinese fair, full of onions and peppers with a milder-than-medium spice profile.