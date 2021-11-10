Tacos Fuego recently opened in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood, near a bunch of blue-collar bars, like Steve’s Klamm Shell.
Signature tacos are $4 to $5 next to a list of $7 to $14 apps and limited entrées. The Edison bulb- and neon-string-lit bar side of the dining room’s particularly inviting, but we order to-go at the entryway service counter.
We go for the fine, confusingly named Pick-Your-Pepper Margarita, made with fresh house mix and tequila infused with all three — throat-biting jalapeño, habanero and chipotle peppers — for $10, and a hydrating, fresh-juice sandia (watermelon) agua fresca ($7) spiked with Cîroc vodka (we’re told but don’t taste) for a steep $6.50 more. Our tacos — the Chicken tinga, birria, Fuego and Frito — arrive on double-layer, homemade corn tortillas, stuffed generously enough and especially not skimpy on cheese components.
The tinga holds a nice chipotle-adobo seasoning/spice, but eaten just minutes after pickup, it’s already oddly wet and soggy. The birria, even before a dip in the delicious accompanying jus, is super oily, with excessive cheese but good beef birria flavor.
Our shredded beef Frito (a fried taco) tastes pretty basic and mild with abundant shredded cheddar and some further-cooling iceberg and tomato bits. The winner by far is the eponymous Fuego, with fantastic, chewy carne asada bits, sharp white onion bits and Pueblo tomatillo salsa, adding the local color and heat.