Cripple Creek will always be thought of primarily as a casino town, but unlike Vegas, there’s no master chefs opening up shop here to sling world-class fare. Even a local dining scene hasn’t taken off, and the pandemic did no favors to what was around in recent years. But with vacancies come opportunities, and Jeff Hellner, owner of Parker-based 20 Mile Tap House, is anteing up with no small investment. In April, he launched this cute coffee and sandwich shop; and at October’s end, El Burro Loco at The Mercantile opened next door. I’m told the District Kitchen & Saloon will kick off around late spring in another neighboring storefront, where a logo’s already printed on the glass.
Gold Camp Cafe hosts an array of predictable, historic, black-and-white mining photos from the area, but the decor’s quite tasteful in highlighting them, from stylish leather chairs, a shiny, copper-colored faux tin ceiling, warm woods and an attention-grabbing giant artwork of train tracks disappearing over a horizon line. The staff’s friendly and fast, and I learn they’re sourcing coffees — specifically the Civitas Blend, a “slightly darker roast” of Nicaraguan beans — from Denver-based Huckleberry Roasters, winner of Roast Magazine’s 2022 Macro Roaster of the Year award. (Cripple Creek meet craft coffee.) That punchy roast bears toffee and nutty notes, more discernible in a crema-swirled puddle under a scoop of (sadly generic) vanilla ice cream in our affogato. The coffee nuance is otherwise expectedly buried in our (off-character-for-us) huckleberry white chocolate mocha (“half sweet, please!” and “no whip for you!” reads my receipt, playfully, true to my order). But for a sweet drink, it’s well made and perfectly enjoyable, especially to complement a house-baked Maple Pecan Danish, golden blond with darker, flaky edges, but otherwise overly doughy and compacted inside with a thick-textured, granular, maple glazing; still, the flavor’s on point.
To the savories: Biscuits too are homemade, which makes a strong case for ordering our sausage, egg and white cheddar breakfast biscuit. Crack the nicely browned crumb and savor that coveted aroma that’s like nothing else, and sample the simple joy of the peppery patty, mild cheese and firm egg layer with the beautiful biscuit. From a hot sandwich list, we order the toasted buffalo bleu chicken bacon wrap, flattened and grill-mark-lined by a panini press. I’m told they rotisserie cook and pull their own chicken, which indeed tastes juicy enough and tender. The saucing’s an obvious nod to fans of wings, tart and mildly spicy with the counterbalance of rich bleu cheese funk. A layer of greens mostly captures the otherwise drippy sauce; the only off aspect proves to be the tortilla slack folded under and crisped into a distracting, thick, chewy layer.
In chatting with the staffer, when I ask about El Burro Loco (and the significance of quality Mexican food in town), he talks up the birria, so before we head back to the Springs, we dip into the retail shop front — momentarily perusing the boutique jewelry, candles, clothing and other merch — and order a beef birria stew to-go at the back service counter. Their model is takeout-only anyway, and we’re mindful that they’re in their opening weeks. But I don’t have to give any grace once I fork into the soft, stringy chuck roast pieces which have been cooked with onions, guajillo chiles and baby carrots, making us think essentially of a Mexican pot roast at someone’s grandma’s house. Any birria consommé that’s come with a ladling has soaked into the cilantro-lime rice, fortifying it, and a notably fresh pico relish pops with fresh jalapeño bits, onion bite and tomato acidity. Forgive the Burro pun, but it’s pretty bad ass.