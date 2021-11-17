The text on the street-facing side of Gorditas y Burritos Juanita sits stark black atop white paneling, just big enough that it’s easy to read from the stoplight at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard.
This food truck keeps a regular schedule on the frontage road near the Walgreens, one of a few that regularly do business in the area. Its menu, which covers much of the counter side of the truck, includes pictures and lists items in Spanish, then English.
Intrigued as we are by a section offering food with hot Cheetos added for crunch, we skip it for now, instead ordering gorditas — basically extra-thick tortillas stuffed, here, like pita pockets. We get two, one with green chile, pork and cactus and the other with chorizo and potatoes, both in tender corn gorditas, which we pick over flour.
The former rates “hot damn!” spicy, which is perfect on the drizzly day we visit. It’s a serious burn, but the flavor of the peppers is substantial, and we enjoy it with the richness of the pork and the lightness added by the cactus.
Chorizo and potatoes, meanwhile, are a time-honored combination, and the medium heat and deep, complex spicing of the chorizo goes so well with the tuber cubes.