This Fountain Valley truck has transmuted from fusion-y egg rolls to a wide range of eats, anchoring regular food truck gatherings. It’s good to see a business sharing their success and using it to lift others, but when we stop in, we’re expecting the sound gut bombs we’ve had on visits past.
That’s not what we get. With the Pueblo burger, we find a gut bomb that’s bursting with flavor and actually tastes of beef. That’s something of a wonder under the massive cap of visibly seared asadero cheese that holds the green chiles to the patty. Everything in this burger makes its presence known and plays its part, including subtle cilantro mayo.
It’s served with some damn good fries, too, which should be no surprise given the truck’s anchor in the art of the deep fat fryer. However, we use those more for sopping up green chile from our bacon breakfast burrito. The chile is citrusy, peppery and hot. Inside, there’s good bacon, scrambled eggs, soft potatoes and cheddar, all lovely together and especially with that chile. They’ve stepped it up since last we stopped by.