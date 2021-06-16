Continuing to operate the longstanding Pet Pawlor dog grooming shop, the Gunter family has gone a different direction with their second business: a vegan food truck.
Mom, Stacey, runs it with her husband and a rotating batch of her five children (parking at The Garden on South Nevada one week a month, among gigs). She says they’ve all been doing a plant-based lifestyle for almost a decade, and “wanted to bring the flavor of what we love to cook at home to the community.” From Arizona, they were big barbecue people, so they’ve adapted their grill skills with alternative products.
Stacey won’t reveal recipes, but we know cactus fruit is utilized in the standout prickly pear “chicken” dish (actually soy based). Its seasoning and saucing’s excellent, with a back note that’s sweet-smoky and faintly bacon-y. The chewy “meat” is piled so high on a sourdough baguette, also set with smoked vegan provolone and mild green chile aioli, that it’s a difficult sandwich to eat. We made a sticky, blissful mess.
The Grill’s fries also kick ass, prepped properly over 48 hours and bearing the right crispness for it. We’re also impressed by the steak-mimicking texture of seitan on the house Q-Bobs, skewers that taste like the grill in all the right ways, tangy with acidic marinade. But we don’t love our Double Trouble, a dual-patty, doctored-up Impossible Burger, mainly because yellow mustard flavor overwhelms the other standard fixings.