Being of the grumpy persuasion, I couldn’t resist the siren call of a food truck called Grumpy’s Burgers and Biscuits. I thought I’d find a cranky old man slinging greasy old-fashioned burgers.
Sometimes I’m happy to be wrong. The personable young man in the spotless trailer looks anything but grumpy as he slices open giant golden buttermilk biscuits with what looks like a mini guillotine. Turns out Grumpy was his great-grandfather, who he was named for. (Elijah, not Grumpy.) So, are these Grumpy’s biscuits? No, ma’am. The biscuit recipe comes from his grandmother, who always had these sweet biscuits at her house when he was growing up. Her name was Rebecca, but he figured he didn’t look much like a Rebecca. He’s correct.
But Rebecca knew what she was doing with these biscuits. Huge, golden, just slightly sweet and the perfect degree of crumbly, here holding a Ranch Foods Direct beef burger that’s simply seasoned and grilled perfectly. Good as the burgers are, the biscuit buns star. I skip the Classic Burger, the basic cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion combo, in favor of The Shirlee, with smoked Gouda, caramelized onions and arugula.
While the onions echo the sweetness of the biscuit, the cheese melds lusciously with the beef, and the arugula adds a peppery little snap of freshness. The Wanda sounds simple, with goat cheese, lettuce and tomato toppings. But the astoundingly red and ripe tomato sings with the piquant goat cheese, making an outstanding flavor counterpoint to the biscuit. Here’s a hot tip: Order your burger and your dessert at the same time, so the whipped cream has time to melt a bit into the biscuits. The dreamy Hanna Banana starts with a biscuit freshly split and toasted, smeared with Nutella hazelnut/chocolate spread, layered with a sliced banana, and topped with a swirl of whipped cream. I didn’t know how much I needed this dessert in my life until I took my first bite.
I honestly can’t say enough good about these biscuits. They’re the best I’ve ever eaten (sorry, Mom). I decided that next time we have overnight guests, I’m going to pick up a six-pack to share. I imagine smothering them with chicken and gravy, or maybe freshly sliced and lightly sweetened strawberries. Second hot tip: Visit the Old Colorado City farmers market most Saturdays, where Grumpy’s makes breakfast biscuits worth getting up for. The Mikey holds scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese, while The Marsha pairs the eggs with smoked Gouda and arugula. As for that mini guillotine? I’m told it’s a bagel slicer off Amazon. If it streamlines getting those biscuits out the window, I’m sure Grumpy would approve.