Seriously: Mark your 2022 calendar for late September/early October aspen viewing along the stunning Guanella Pass that links Grant (off Hwy. 285) to Georgetown (off I-70).
We timed the colors just right on Oct. 2 and were overjoyed. Exiting the pass, we’re practically deposited on Guanella Pass Brewing’s doorstep in a historic, narrow-corridor part of the town that’s beyond charming.
It’s a perfect post-photo place to readjust to the real world from the mountains’ magic. We grab a four-beer flight, choosing the wet hop pale ale, the Kataka Mountain IPA, Liquid Gold Double IPA and Silverbrick Schwarzbier. The latter is a collab with Denver’s Strange Craft Beer Co. who’s partnering on an adjacent build-out, and it features coffee from Tessera Coffee Roasters in Empire, Colorado, where GPB has a second taphouse.
It’s our favorite of the batch — rich, a little toasty-nutty and cacao-evoking. After that, the staff comes up short answering our basic questions about which hops inform the other trio of brews (exposing a weak point of product knowledge). Between limited online info and a recipe book they consult, we glean that Chinook and Cascade hops inform the hugely bitter, straw-colored fresh hop.
Amarillo, Mosaic and Simcoe give the Kataka less citrus and pine as described on signage, but a big rounded hoppiness. The 8 percent ABV DIPA again holds less described pine and citrus (listed in different orders as if to distinguish) but delivers on the “bold” qualifier, with a heavier body, more orange-hued opacity and again huge, juicy hop to it.