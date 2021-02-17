From the Indy’s past visits to Hafa Adai, we know that the Guamanian outfit makes good food. This visit, we pick up fried rice ala, picking Portuguese sausage over Spanish-style chorizo or Spam, with eggs over easy.
The eggs add a nice sauciness to the competently executed ham-and-veggie fried rice — yeah, there are scrambled egg bits in there, because egg on egg makes for hearty eats — and the sausage atop rates “wow,” with great smokiness and a lovely paprika flavor that helps kick this dish up to another level. We also dig the lunch plate, which includes just-enough-seasoning-to-stand-out red rice, crisp lumpia, and, for our order, cubes of tocino pork.
Those cubes of piggy goodness bear a sticky, sweet exterior and dark crispy bits aplenty, fine on their own but magical with green onion- and pepper-infused finadene, a soy sauce variant that adds tang, deep savoriness and spice. It’s all damn good for telling winter to shove off.