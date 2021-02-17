DineAndDash1-3.jpg

From the Indy’s past visits to Hafa Adai, we know that the Guamanian outfit makes good food. This visit, we pick up fried rice ala, picking Portuguese sausage over Spanish-style chorizo or Spam, with eggs over easy.

The eggs add a nice sauciness to the competently executed ham-and-veggie fried rice — yeah, there are scrambled egg bits in there, because egg on egg makes for hearty eats — and the sausage atop rates “wow,” with great smokiness and a lovely paprika flavor that helps kick this dish up to another level. We also dig the lunch plate, which includes just-enough-seasoning-to-stand-out red rice, crisp lumpia, and, for our order, cubes of tocino pork.

Those cubes of piggy goodness bear a sticky, sweet exterior and dark crispy bits aplenty, fine on their own but magical with green onion- and pepper-infused finadene, a soy sauce variant that adds tang, deep savoriness and spice. It’s all damn good for telling winter to shove off.

Griffin Swartzell is a food reviewer and contributor for the Colorado Springs Indy. This Colorado Springs native joined as an intern in early 2014, freelancing until they joined the staff full-time in late 2015.