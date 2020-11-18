Hangry Ohana’s story feels familiar. It goes like this: Reid Shintaku and Grant Conrad became friends while studying at the University of Hawaii. Conrad, raised with Texas barbecue, got a taste for Hawaiian fare. In 2017, he and Shintaku opened a food truck called Hangry Ohana in Denver.
A year later, it became a brick-and-mortar store in Parker. And in 2020, they expanded the concept to a spot in… well, with most Denver exports, that sentence would end with one of the Springs’ more “high-end” neighborhoods, where folks don’t blink at $7 beers or $5 tacos. But Hangry Ohana opened up in Fountain, in a spacious corner spot right on the main drag.
The space includes a nice little patio for dining outdoors. Behind the service counter there’s an island with a bunch of taps, of which maybe six have handles so far — it’s a relatively new thing, we’re told, though the spot offers a few canned and bottled brews, as well as sugar-packed Hawaiian Sun canned juice drinks (non-alcoholic).
The only overtly Texan dish, the brisket, we scandalously skip in favor of exploring Hawaiian flavors. Hawaiian food centers on the Polynesian cuisine that’s been cooked there since well before the U.S. was a country, fused with elements of Japanese and Korean cuisine brought over by immigrants in the early 20th century, plus goods like Spam introduced by our military.
Different, sure, but damn good, plentiful and reasonably priced besides. For a broad sampling, we pick the Ohana plate, which comes with kalua pork, teriyaki chicken and chicken katsu, plus two sides, portioned generously for $12. The chicken thigh used in the teriyaki holds an impressive amount of moisture, and it’s incredibly tender under a simple sweet-salty-savory sauce. Equally moist, the chicken katsu, chicken cutlet pounded flat and fried in coarse panko breadcrumbs, has basically no seasoning itself. All the flavor comes from a side cup of katsu sauce for dipping or drizzling. Fortunately, the thin sauce adds some beautiful tang and a medium spice heat, as well as a little sweetness.
Of the three, that kalua pork takes the cake. Cooked with bits of cabbage, it’s a touch salty and not super smoky, but the shredded pork has a rich, unctuous texture that borders on creamy, which blows our minds. It’s downright luxurious.
Loco moco rates solid as a beef patty under eggs cooked past runny and a dull-but-checks-the-boxes brown gravy. It’s helped by the underlying bacon fried rice. Macaroni salad, an expected side for Hawaiian lunch plates, comes creamy, sweet and not at all bad. Don’t miss the excellent kimchi, which adds non-punishing heat and a fermented tang that pairs nicely with most of what we sample. For dessert, the “Dole whip” pineapple soft serve sings, fruit-forward but not overly acidic or too sweet, an unqualified delight. It doesn’t read “Denver concept,” but Hangry Ohana’s full of pleasant surprises, and we’re happy to welcome them to the region’s dining scene.