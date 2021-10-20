We reviewed Hangry Ohana’s Fountain location with pretty uniform praise in 2020, so when we visit this third location of the Denver-based restaurant, we have expectations.
Reid Shintaku and Grant Conrad’s 4-year-old food truck turned Texas-touched Hawaiian barbecue joint doesn’t have a liquor license here, but the menu’s otherwise the same.
For one entrée, we pick a plate with barbecue chicken and kalbi. The chicken thigh’s pleasantly juicy, with grill char and a salty sweetness that counterbalances for some damn good bird. The kalbi lingers longer in our minds and on our palates given the unctuous short rib cut used for this Korean dish.
It’s tender and juicy, and while we’ve had kalbi with more sesame, the marinade gifts plenty of sweet, savory and smoky flavors. It’s a winner. Side macaroni salad’s creamy American fat-and-carb goodness, and the side kimchi’s brilliant for cleansing the palate after a bite of meat.
What surprises us, though, is the yakisoba bowl, meatless as listed though we add shrimp for a few extra bucks. Star anise lends a warming, welcoming spice flavor to the noodles and veg; we could eat a pint of this each and call it dinner. Garlicky shrimp have a good toothsomeness, but their coating comes right off, and they don’t add to the flavor.