Haole Hawaiian Grindz recently opened inside COATI, serving Hawaiian street food — referred to on the islands as “grindz.” Haole (pronounced HOW-lee) is a word with origins in ancient Polynesian chants, now used as slang to point to a non-native, especially a white person. That’s where owner and former PigLatin Cocina GM Alex Hankins comes in.
He spent about five years living in Hawaii, where he learned cooking techniques from friends and ate traditional Hawaiian plate lunches on the regular. “The name is absolutely befitting; it wouldn’t be true to form if I called it authentic,” he tells me during a call. However, the menu, which he designed around his favorite dishes, only has traditional Hawaiian dishes currently. But he says he’ll continually expand it, and he wants to bring more of his Texan roots to his food for a fusion feel.
Before visiting, I read about Haole on COATI’s website and scroll through their social media pages. I notice the language used in the menu and branding cheekily has the voice of a Hawaiian local, which gives me some concerns about cultural appropriation. I find myself asking what it means in these times when someone borrows from and/or profits off a culture that isn’t their own? I think of the recent HBO hit White Lotus — where wealthy white mainlanders visit Hawaii for its beauty, but have little awareness of its history and no interest in immersing themselves in the culture. There’s also the current environmental reports from Hawaiian residents about the insidious impacts of over-tourism on their land and resources. I ask Hankins for his perspective on this, and he says he doesn’t like to get into the drama of all that and prefers to focus on the food, which is what he loved most about the islands.
So, turning my focus in the same direction, we start with the Teri Musubi. The dish stems from Japanese internment camps in Hawaii and is essentially a fried spam sushi roll, but shaped like a block of rice wrapped with a sheet of nori. It goes down comforting, warm and savory, with a tasty sesame oil drizzle. Next up, the spicy ahi poke bowl: executed as more of an appetizer, with a smaller portion and no toppings besides the fish. Haole lets the tuna shine on top of steamed white rice.
The fish tastes fresh and a bit smoky, though I wish it had more spice. We finish with one of the plate options (comparable to the U.S. South’s meat-and-threes), which offers a smorgasbord of textures and flavors — served with your choice of protein, macaroni salad, rice and one additional side. We’re told the Huli Huli Chicken is the most popular protein, so we opt for that and the pineapple shoyu ribs. The chicken is grilled tender, but doesn’t have any resonating flavor from the huli huli marinade; I would expect more ginger and soy influence.
The ribs come off the bone with ease and I don’t notice much pineapple taste, but it’s a satisfying barbecue sauce nonetheless. For the sides, we skip the rice after a bite, as it comes out dry and not very sticky. The mac salad stars, creamy and delicious. Overall, Haole serves some decent grindz, bringing a bit of Hawaiian flavor from the haole’s perspective.