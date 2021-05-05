Not long after the pandemic began in 2020, Gabby and Ryan Main were furloughed — she from a party rental company and he from personal training at a gym that never reopened. Though they’ve since been re-homed in full-time jobs — she managing a Realtor company and he now an event coordinator — they made the most of their transition time and started Happy Hour Donuts (happyhourdonuts.com) as a cottage business. Its niche: boozy donuts, “something different than what’s offered in the Springs,” says Gabby.
She says she previously baked nothing that didn’t start in a box, so she went through quite a bit of trial-and-error to develop HHD’s current lineup of 14 yeast donut flavors, one cake and three buttercream-filled brioche styles (including a lemon raspberry). She began by mimicking popular cocktails (including a strawberry margarita) then branched out to discover “how to put in alcohol without overpowering the donut, just making fun flavors.” Think: spiked churro, caramel chocolate RumChata, bourbon butterscotch cinnamon roll and strawberry guava mimosa. The hooches go into the buttercreams and glazings with the exception of stout in the Guinness chocolate cake donut.
HHD offers online ordering for Sunday deliveries (to nearly 20 ZIP codes) regularly (three mixed flavors weekly starting in half-dozen boxes) plus bulk custom orders for weddings and other events. Catch a National Donut Day event on June 4 at 1350 Distilling, featuring four mini donuts paired with four house spirits.