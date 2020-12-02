Cowboy Star serves $42 to $90 steaks and a $38 burger. For many, it’s special occasion food: pricey, but worth it. More approachable than the dining room are the foyer, bar and patio for daily happy hours that offer an array of small plates, beers, wines and cocktails listed in $4, $5, $6 and $7 menu sections.
From the $6 options, I nab a plate of lightly charred, roasted cauliflower served also with pieces of snappy, pickled cauliflower, red bell slivers and tangy-tart cooked golden raisins with a lively vadouvan (Indian-spiced curry) aioli. It’s a nice reprieve from common fried cauliflower plates. From the $7 items I choose the Mez Skull Margarita, a beef kofta kebab dish and daily housemade sausage. Middle Eastern spices punctuate the kebabs’ flavor and though charred, the meat’s super tender, showing its high quality next to a puddle of cooling creme fraîche.
Bright pink pickled onions and beet threads match the pink hue of the agave-sweet mezcal drink, colored by desert pear syrup and balanced with lime and lemon juices. A juicy, Polish-style pork sausage sings with hickory smoke (a nice complement to the drink’s smoky edge) and finishes with faint notes of piquant spices, paired with fresh pickle wedges, fine-shaved dry kraut and a potent ground mustard.