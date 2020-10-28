Heart of Jerusalem Cafe originally opened in Manitou Springs in 2007, moving its operation once in the early days to its current spot at 718 Manitou Ave. The 4587 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. location followed a year or so later, and the eatery at 3242 Centennial Blvd. came in 2016 — that’s the busiest one of all says owner Hussein Abukhdeir, who’s now retiring from the business (after also retiring from the Air Force in recent years) and handing it off to three of his children. That’s on the heels of launching a first franchise location in Orlando, Florida, where some family and friends live — the goal is to continue growing the brand.
Meanwhile, Abukhdeir has one last big move up his sleeve before stepping out of the operation: He’s closing the Manitou Springs location by October’s end and planning to reopen off North Gate Boulevard sometime before April 1. He cites rising rent on a dilapidated building as his impetus, while support from diners in the community has remained steady, he says.
If it’s been a while since you’ve been in, Abukhdeir notes newer items from his last menu update, such as meat-topped Ultimate Fries, kofta and veggie sandwiches, pizza-like manakeesh, and bestselling kabob plates.