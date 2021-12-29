It’s 11:53 p.m., and your girlfriend is passed out in bed, still in her going-out clothes. You’re starving. There’s a carton of expired almond milk in the fridge, maybe 18 tortilla chips’ worth of crumbs in the pantry, and really not much else.

If this sounds familiar in any way, I’m here to help. These are the three best bingeable midnight snacks you should stock up on.

1. Tins of literally any seafood, smoked and in olive oil.

If you hate seafood, you’re out of luck. Smoked oysters on crackers are 18 grams of lip-smacking protein that cure midnight munchies in a pinch.

I jumped on the “canola oil is liquid poison” train a while ago, but that’s not the only reason I prefer olive oil: Its fruity robustness cuts the fatty-acid richness of oysters, mussels, sardines and tuna nicely. Added bonus: Bivalves are among the most sustainable sources of seafood.

2. Boxes and boxes of berries.

Berries are prodigiously expensive. I’ve seen a standard 6-ounce clamshell of berries “on sale” for $5 (but they were free-range berries from a certain tradesman named Joseph, so that probably explains it). However, any time you spot the coveted “2 for $5” sale at your local King Soopers, you know what to do.

Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, berries are almost too good to be true. They come in so many different varieties, and you can stuff them by the fistful in your mouth. Never once have I felt guilty after crushing two boxes of blackberries in one go.

3. The spiciest, most artificially red chips your grocery store sells.

Look, I am fully aware of the stereotypes out there about spicy chips. I don’t care, and neither should you. I’ll do us all a favor and stop listing health-conscious foods for an article about midnight binges.

They say 13 chips is a single serving. Not sure who “they” is or whether “they” is even a human being, but the fact of the matter is this: If you stop eating these before your thumb, pointer and middle finger turn a matte red, then congratulations on being the lamest person in the world.

It’s 11:53 p.m., and your boyfriend is upstairs, on his 105th round of Call of Duty. You’re starving. You eat:

1. Three slices of Fraisier cake that you have expertly hidden near the back of the fridge behind the expired almond milk.

It’s strawberry shortcake, the Marigold Café & Bakery remix: big, juicy strawberries and pastry cream tucked between layers of white fluffy cake, topped with whipped cream. At a whopping $7.39 each, I would not use the following words to describe this cake: “an addiction that is financially viable.”

2. Microwave popcorn with hot sauce.

Throw a bag of butter-flavored popcorn into the microwave, select your choice of hot sauce (Tabasco, Tapatío, Cholula), add to the bag and shake vigorously. Boom. An instant popcorn upgrade.

3. Kimchi.

The first time I tried kimchi was in high school, after begging my mother to buy me a 40-ounce bucket of it from Costco (takes guts to commit to 2½ pounds of fermented cabbage without ever having tried it).

Speaking of guts, kimchi is a superfood of sorts, chock-full of vitamins and probiotics, aiding digestive health and strengthening your immune system. It also happens to be one of the more versatile fermented foods out there (admittedly, a polarizing one) — a sour-salty-spicy flavor that lends itself nicely to an array of dishes.

In my experience, kimchi is the perfect way to elevate any ready-to-eat frozen food. Frozen waffles? Add kimchi and cheese. Frozen fries? Also kimchi and cheese. Making a midnight Bloody Mary or Michelada? Kimchi juice and kimchi skewers are the way to go.

And sure, time permitting, you can always deploy the ingredient in a more traditional way: kimchi stew, kimchi pancakes, kimchi fried rice.

4. Spicy chips that you found in the pantry.

I’m typically satisfied after around 13 or so.