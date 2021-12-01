The historic Murphy’s Tavern reopened Nov. 18 after having gone dark early in the pandemic. It’s under the new ownership of majority investor Lance Martinez, who’s also the main stakeholder in Patty Jewett Bar & Grill and the operator of an engineering company, with a real estate development background.
Martinez has history with the iconic dive bar, as his dad was a patron in the 1970s, frequenting it after work in the area; sometimes he’d bring Lance along to sit with him. To the best of Lance’s knowledge, Murphy’s was started in the early 1940s by the Murphy family, who held it until just a few years ago. It apparently started as a Skelly gas station in the 1920s, then became the Zeppelin Café — memorialized today by an original stamp in the doorstep concrete of a Zeppelin airship.
Martinez says he was interested in preserving Murphy’s history, but his group also has a financial-minded plan for the upcoming revitalization projects around the Nevada Avenue/Fillmore Street corridor. “It’s the best local dive bar,” he says, calling it an “upper-class dive bar” now. That means alongside the classic beer schooners (which have increased in size from 10 to 18 ounces) you’ll now find fine-wine options and top-shelf spirits. Yes, three of the four taps are devoted to Coors and Bud labels, but the fourth belongs to Goat Patch Brewing’s Hazy IPA, and there’s a sizable list of craft beer bottles. Talking whiskeys, “we’ve got Blanton’s and Weller and Crown Royal 18,” he says, “so you can go from around $25 to $30 a shot down to $4 for Fireball.”
Guests will find free peanuts at the bar and cheese or pepperoni pizza as the sole food choices presently, but they will soon add green chile, an Italian sausage sandwich and a slopper. Also look for live music on some weekend nights and, surprisingly for a place that only seats 65 people, occasional national touring acts. Martinez says he also used to own a music
promotion company, so he has industry contacts.
Murphy’s layout hasn’t changed, but the new owners have invested a couple hundred thousand dollars into a full interior renovation that included resurfacing the floors, redoing the walls and much more, to include the addition of a shiny new juke box and TVs. We’re told the former Murphy’s tended to have a problem of occasional long lines outside the ladies’ room, so they addressed that with two bathrooms with no designated gender use.
And that’s where the story takes a turn that must be addressed, because how the signage for those bathrooms took form caused an immediate stir on Murphy’s Facebook page. A bit in a Nov. 18 post read, “...Welcome Back Murphys… we think these are the funniest bathrooms in town!” A photo showed how on one bathroom door, there’s a vintage photo of Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner, and on the door opposite there’s a modern photo of a transitioned Caitlyn Jenner. Commenters piled on with accusations of transphobia, with one writing, “As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community I am super thankful that you just went ahead and put your bigotry on display from the jump. NEXT!” and another pointing out: “During Trans Awareness Week of all times.” (2021 earned the sad designation of being the most deadly year on record nationally for trans people.)
Martinez, who borrowed the idea from another bar out of state, he says, has not issued any apology and defends the display, essentially saying he’s misunderstood and being mischaracterized. “We aren’t transphobic,” he insists. “Murphy’s has always been a place for everybody and it still is... we just want to be a super friendly place for all to enjoy, no matter who you are or [your] beliefs ... check the nonsense and the real world at the door and come in for a good time.”
He says the intent was to convey inclusiveness, that “we don’t care who you are or what bathroom you use; to us, this was our way of showing that everybody’s welcome.” (Locally, residents are more familiar with the words “everybody welcome” from Fannie Mae Duncan’s Cotton Club, a spot that broke the color barrier in its day.) Martinez feels the matter has been blown out of proportion on social media, saying the establishment has received no complaints on-site, and even laughs from gay friends who “got it.” Suggesting irreverence, he points out, “we’re located next to a porn shop, for Chrissakes.”