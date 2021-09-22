It’s jarring to no longer see the Rocco’s Italian Restaurant sign when we drive north on Academy Boulevard, but 37 years was a hell of a run, and its replacement in the Maizeland Moors Shopping Center gives us much to celebrate.
Las Lomas Carniceria opened mid-summer as both a restaurant and a grocery store. We peruse the grocery offerings, noting a sizable selection, a good deal on dry pinto beans and a deli case offering, among other things, carnitas by the pound.
In the restaurant, the birria quesadillas feed into the hype surrounding the Jaliscoan braised meat dish, and we dig the clove and other spice notes in the tender beef, which are somewhat subdued, possibly due to all that gooey cheese.
The generously portioned dish lets us enjoy the spot’s killer salsa bar, which includes a zingy orange-colored salsa that consists of lime, cilantro, scorching heat and delicious chile pepper flavors. Also note two kinds of pickled onions, both spicy, both amazing.
Mojarra frita, a whole, skin-on fried fish, loses some crispness between kitchen and home, and it’s modestly seasoned, making it prime for DIY tacos alongside the lime wedges, beans, rice and pico de gallo with which it’s served.