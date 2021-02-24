Homa at Kinship Landing

1 of 10

Longtime local Chef/Restaurateur Jay Gust (The Ritz, Pizzeria Rustica, TAPAteria) will grand open Homa inside the new Kinship Landing boutique hotel on March 10.

The eatery/bar, which occupies the ground level of the property, will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.   

Gust and chef Brian Blasnek have constructed a tight all-day menu of “healthy, fresh, wholesome, good food,” says Gust, noting they're truly focused on local purveyors with this fast-casual concept.

There's an extensive cocktail, beer and wine list too. Bites range from $9-$12 farro, sprouted lentil and quinoa (or salad) bowls to $7-$7.50 hand pies to $9-$12 breakfast plates and $12-$15 sandwiches plus $4-$9 sweets. 

Many of the dishes are inspired by the travels of Kinship Landing's co-founders Bobby and Brooke Mikulas, hence eclectic, international flavors. Think: a lemongrass-laced Momo hand pie and a miso-braised prime short rib bowl.

Look for a write up with a few more details in my Side Dish column in the March 3 issue of the Indy

Meanwhile, I stopped by for a preview with the chefs and was able to sample the beautiful breakfast acai bowl (pictured in the above slideshow), a pop of color stocked with nuts, seeds, berries and garnishing yogurt and honey. 

Tags

Food & Drink Editor

Matthew Schniper is the Food and Drink Editor at the Colorado Springs Indy. He began freelancing with the Indy in mid-2004 and joined full-time in early 2006, contributing arts, food, environmental and feature writing.