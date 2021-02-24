Longtime local Chef/Restaurateur Jay Gust (The Ritz, Pizzeria Rustica, TAPAteria) will grand open Homa inside the new Kinship Landing boutique hotel on March 10.
The eatery/bar, which occupies the ground level of the property, will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Gust and chef Brian Blasnek have constructed a tight all-day menu of “healthy, fresh, wholesome, good food,” says Gust, noting they're truly focused on local purveyors with this fast-casual concept.
There's an extensive cocktail, beer and wine list too. Bites range from $9-$12 farro, sprouted lentil and quinoa (or salad) bowls to $7-$7.50 hand pies to $9-$12 breakfast plates and $12-$15 sandwiches plus $4-$9 sweets.
Many of the dishes are inspired by the travels of Kinship Landing's co-founders Bobby and Brooke Mikulas, hence eclectic, international flavors. Think: a lemongrass-laced Momo hand pie and a miso-braised prime short rib bowl.
Look for a write up with a few more details in my Side Dish column in the March 3 issue of the Indy.
Meanwhile, I stopped by for a preview with the chefs and was able to sample the beautiful breakfast acai bowl (pictured in the above slideshow), a pop of color stocked with nuts, seeds, berries and garnishing yogurt and honey.