Megan Fuller started a gluten-free restaurant and bakery to meet her own needs as much as anyone else’s. The place she opened, Homemade to go — right in the middle of town, a short walk from Palmer Park — is some miles away from established gluten-free spots in the Old Colorado City, Downtown and Briargate neighborhoods.
While she keeps a full menu online and inside the whimsical, cozy store, the baked goods available on any given day vary based on demand — for the most part, Fuller’s the sole proprietor.
She does a bang-up job with our Buddha bowl, a smothered sweet potato fry dish topped with cabbage, fried Brussels sprouts, black beans, snap peas and cilantro, topped with barbecue sauce. It’s delicious, flat-out, with properly textured fries, nutty sprouts, fresh crunch and a flavor profile that skews Southwestern overall.
We also pick up some cupcakes to share, all her Mexican hot chocolate flavor, but since they’re frosted to order with vegan frosting, there are a few different flavor complements. The cupcakes themselves taste excellent, rich chocolate perfumed with spice without being oversweet, and though they’re a little heavy, they’re moist and have a good, tender crumb structure.
There’s no wrong choice between lemon, chocolate peanut butter, coconut and root beer frostings; all bear strong, true flavors and non-grainy textures, sweet but not cloying and lightly proportioned in relation to the size of the cupcakes.