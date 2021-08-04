The first draft of this review was only three words long: “Fuck, that’s delicious.”
Eating around the Springs, moments like that happen only a few times a year. Certain restaurants nail their menu like that reliably, and it’s at these places that we’d be regulars if budget and diet ever permitted. In that, a “shut up and take my money” meme would also be an apt review for self-described Mexican pop-up café Huevones, which claims to be run by the “youngest food truck owner in COS.”
On our first visit, they’ve sold out most of their menu, as it’s late, so we order a cheese quesadilla, mushroom tacos and an order of bean dip. Huevones serves their wares on homemade buttermilk tortillas — totally novel to us and darn good. The quesadilla comes with cheese griddled to one side, full of salty-stretchy white cheese and topped with cotija cheese and cilantro. It’s small but filling, cheap and perfect with beer, especially with a quick dip in lime-spiked crema. Bean dip, served with non-homemade chips, also serves as a good beer buddy. It’s smooth and creamy, with just a whisper of pepper heat at the end, all under a mix of crema, cotija and cilantro.
As for those mushroom tacos, that’s where things get amazing. There’s a mountain of sprouts and arugula atop spicy, savory, tangy marinated mushrooms. There’s so much going on with the flavors, which layer and dance so beautifully. It’s a brilliant bite, and the fact that these mushroom tacos are healthy and vegetarian is a bonus. Huevones doesn’t need to serve meat to sell superlative tacos.
But we’re caught unprepared when two partial steak tacos arrive at our table unbidden. Lacking the griddled-on cheese on the tortilla, a signature twist, these tacos weren’t full representations. But rich, tender beef — under radish, cilantro, crema and a salsa verde that has surprising kick for being mild — still sparks wonder. My notes describe the taste of the drippings from my taco (which, yes, I licked off my plate) as “sex and lime juice.”
Moving on, we also find Huevones in the morning hours at Bread & Butter Market, where they serve breakfast tacos. The breakfast menu is a) a matter of mixed and matched ingredients, and b) win after win once more. Their offerings come with one of various combinations of scrambled egg, refried beans, bacon, potatoes and sofrito, all on a cheese-encrusted tortilla, so it’s very much a matter of preference.
We recommend picking tacos that have sofrito, which adds bright pepper flavors and buttery onions, and potatoes, which add texture. Creamy beans have that same faint spice as the bean dip, a sure winner. Eggs add a lot of substance and make each taco a rib-sticker. Add bacon for, uh, bacon. Whatever else ends up in the taco, each comes topped with crema, cotija cheese and salsa verde. Try the thick, flavorful, stinging-hot salsa roja, offered on the side. Cue the Bourdain catch phrase: “It’s good. Really, really good.”
Bonus: Huevones also sells donuts from local baker Blossom Baking — we get rose-pistachio and chai — which serves as the perfect lagniappe for a thoroughly superlative taco breakfast.