As outlined in my Nov. 10, 2021, Side Dish, Humble Bee Roastery now acts as the roasting arm of the Humble Coffee drive-thru located in the front parking area of this same T-Gap shopping center. It’s a place to pick up retail bags of beans roasted on an uber fancy-schmancy Bellweather Coffee machine, such as the Rosso label, medium-roasted Peruvian-Ethiopian blend I grab as an alternative to either origin bean roasted and sold solo, or Humble’s new white espresso, of a farm-direct origin they don’t disclose.
I later prep the Rosso on pourover at home, immediately discerning the described chocolate note on the front (bitter dark cacao to be precise) but initially struggling to find the listed strawberry element, picking up more of a sour-tart Jolly Rancher hint minus the sweetness. There’s also a distinct soil earthiness with acidic punch that, smoothed out with a dash of cream, makes for more of a milk chocolate body.
When I call back to talk through my tasting notes with co-owner Aaron Blea, he points to the importance of the berry-evoking Ethiopian bean undergoing a washed process to create this dynamic, alluring flavor profile. Of the different coffee processing methods, this one removes the fruit pulp and mucilage before drying the interior seeds, said to result in the most pure expression of the bean’s terroir and characteristics minus any influence from fermenting fruit layers left intact via other methods. We discuss the citric bite on the tongue, which he says causes salivation that in its own way washes the mouth.
Back at the shop and hut, I try a suggested white espresso double shot with a splash of almond milk, close to a macchiato’s proportions, to get a pretty true sense of how the scantly roasted, blond bean tastes, accentuated by the almond nuttiness that rides atop white espresso’s inherent peanut-buttery nature. The nose leads with huge roasted peanut aromas, and sips are smooth and less acidic, not like fake peanut flavoring or sweet but suggestive of a creamy spoonful of jelly’s best friend. Beware the higher caffeine content; it’s a deceptive drink. As is our modified Hygge brown sugar-vanilla latte, in which we go half-sweet on the syrups, sub in half-and-half to make it a breve, and make it a black-and-tan by subbing out one of the darker-roast house espresso shots for a shot of the white espresso. It proves a fun
experiment, sweeter, rich and less roasty but still coffee strong.
We add a pair of scones from local Blue Sunflower Bakeshop, a gluten-free maple-pecan just a touch sandier texture-wise than a lemon-blueberry, both moist and brightly flavored. Lastly, sampling the roastery’s other new additions, we try two California imports: cold-pressed Pressed juices (a zingy, mini Vitality shot in this case, with lemon-, turmeric- and black pepper-infused coconut water) and a crisp LIFEAID carbonated herbal tonic water sweetened a touch by agave and stevia and infused with lemon balm and rosemary extracts and 20mg of nano-emulsified (for purported better absorption) broad spectrum hemp extract. A little systemic chill-out to buffer the extra caffeine smack.
