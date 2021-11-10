Humble Coffee opened in 2014 and has changed ownership several times, most recently in January 2021.
Josh Jewell, a barista at Humble since its beginning, joined co-worker Juanita “Bunny” Blea (at Humble five years now) and her husband Aaron Blea (now the roaster and operations manager, coming from 20 years in the corporate world) as the new team in charge.
Though the menu at the drive-thru’s basically untouched, there are meaningful updates: Firstly, the adjacent addition of Humble Bee Roastery (2117 Templeton Gap Road, #100, facebook.com/humblebeeroastery), which leads secondly to Humble serving its own roasted coffee for the first time as of early October. Aaron explains that the roastery operates as a retail shop for bags of house beans, coffee merch, and cold-pressed juices and LIFEAID supplement drinks, both out of California.
The goal is to pick up wholesale accounts. The roastery is unique locally in that Blea is utilizing a super-high-tech Bellwether Coffee rig, a sustainability-minded, zero-emission electric roaster that does micro 5-pound batches. (Seriously, check them out at bellwethercoffee.com.)
He likens it to a convection oven, nearly fully automated with pre-programmed settings provided by Bellwether, respective to beans by origin and roast profiles created by them, as they’re also the purveyor of the sustainably sourced beans. “Picture if Apple designed a coffee roaster...
I can see why some [purists] might scoff at it, because it’s not the technical prowess of traditional roasters, but it frees me up for 25-minute periods, doubling my productivity,” he says. Bellwether clients can manually override and customize their own roasts, even share that info open-source with other Bellwether operators. Aaron says they’re excited thus far by their new white espresso (high caffeine, low acid and very lightly roasted), which he calls a “game-changer.”