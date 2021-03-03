Things wax and wane, so while Humble’s decision to close its Powers kiosk and return to one location was alarming, it wasn’t the end. Far from it — Humble has started a program through which they give gift cards to other local food and drink businesses.
And they’ve switched up to use beans from a small-time local roastery called Freedom 1 Coffee, run by an Army service member. They’re catering to the hippies and the patriots now — smart business sense. Oh, and most importantly: Their coffee’s still good.
They’ve added a drink called Hygge, named for the coziness-adjacent Nordic concept (covered extensively in the Jan. 20 Indy issue) that’s become a hot quarantine topic. Their drink’s simple and cozy: a brown sugar and vanilla latte.
On barista advice, we get it “black and tan,” which here means half the espresso is nutty, high-caffeine white espresso, which gives the lighter flavors space to play against a mellower dark and roasty espresso taste. They advise against adding regular espresso to the Aloha, a white espresso latte made with coconut and lavender that makes us think of a gourmet blondie thanks to the white espresso nuttiness.