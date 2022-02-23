On a recent warm winter sunny Saturday I did something I’ve been dreaming of for years. I stood in line with throngs of others for Josh & John’s ice cream.
Why the wait? I’m vegan, y’all, and the ice cream wasn’t. Until now.
Well, not all of it, but as soon as I heard about Josh & John’s new vegan options on Facebook, I made a mad dash to try it for myself, and apparently I wasn’t the only one. Because just a few days after the release, they were already running low. There were two options that day, and I went for both. The coffee flavor was simple and spot-on. I ordered the java frozen treat in a wafer cone — vegan-friendly, as are the sugar cones, but the waffle cones aren’t — and I had to pause. Was this really vegan? Vegetarian for over 20 years and vegan for 12, I’ve had a lot of vegan ice cream. Pleasing and often good, I’ve had nothing that compared to what I experienced when licking that first flavor from Josh & John’s.
I moved on to the second available vegan flavor: orange creamsicle, which I got in a cup. Yes, I’m known for hyperbole, of being slightly (or overly) dramatic. And while that may be true, what’s also true is that as I took that first sweet bite of the citrus “sorbet,” I felt close to tears of joy. I was transported back to my days as a child in rural Illinois getting Creamsicles from the local five-and-dime. This was so damn good. And then I got caught up in the texture experience. Though Josh & John’s calls it a “sorbet” — and that fresh fruit vibe was there — my taste buds were also connecting to the memory of sherbet, which is also fruit-based, but includes dairy. Ultimately, I realized this sorbet was reminiscent of the copious amounts of gelato I once consumed when working in Rome. It’s stunningly thick and creamy.
Which leads to the obvious question: What’s in it?
Pea protein, the magic behind many vegan “meat” products, has recently begun showing up in sweet treats, and Josh & John’s has embraced it. So much so that as owner John Krakauer gave me a tour of the churn room, he showed me three huge pieces of equipment that they’ve recently acquired to use just for the vegan ice cream. He says it had to meet the standards he expected from all the ice creams they produce.
That’s dedication, right? Well so is 15 years of patience, which is how long he’s been thinking about creating a plant-based version of their signature ice cream. “I didn’t want to settle,” he says. “There were lots of tries, lots of failures.” He just couldn’t quite nail the texture and fat content required for the perfect consistency. And then he stumbled upon a pea protein formula. “I was very skeptical, but I ran it through our specialty machines — run at slow speeds — which led to something unbelievably creamy. I thought I was going to die.”
Same, John, same.
The response to the vegan ice creams was so overwhelming that they got right back to the drawing board and created a third flavor. A nod to traditional cookies and cream, the newest vegan treat stars Oreos (yep, accidentally vegan; Oreos in the U.S. are not made with animal products) and each bite tastes decadently rich and as mouthwatering as the coffee and orange Creamsicle varieties. (By the way, there are two vegan toppings available: peanuts and Oreos.)
I was so enamored that I couldn’t help but worry: Will I get attached and then heartbroken when the creamery suddenly decides to quit making the vegan stuff? Thankfully, there’s nothing to fear here. First, that aforementioned equipment purchase gives a clear signal it’s here to stay. Secondly, John loves it as much as I do.
“Now I can eat my own ice cream...” he says.
Wait, what?
Turns out John is lactose intolerant. All these years we imagined him sampling his own goods (like an unwise drug dealer) he’s been abstaining!
They say that some of the best inventions are when they are created to fill a real need. Sure, vegans wanted his ice cream. But John also wanted an allergen-free version of his own sweet stuff. And now we all have it. Thankfully he didn’t die after his first bite (so, you know, we can get more flavors), but I know my dessert life’s never gonna be the same. Pretty soon, Josh & John’s amazing vegan ice cream will be my new nostalgia touch-point.
More licks
Looking for more local vegan frozen treats? Here are some spots catering to your plant-based sweet tooth:
• Frozen Gold: 80 E. Moreno Ave., 719-208-4792, frozen-gold.com
• Javalato: 9697 Prominent Point, #156, 719-424-7929, javalato-coffee-gelato.com
• Caffeinated Cow: 1791 S. Eighth St., Unit G, 719-308-2769, caffeinatedcow.com
• Lolly’s Ice Cream: 175 Second St., Monument, 719-675-5005, lolleys.com