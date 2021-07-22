In a better Mood
Matthew Schniper
Mood Tapas Bar has a new menu, and more importantly a new executive chef: Noah Siebenaller, formerly of Beasts and Brews and Phantom Canyon. Siebenaller is now also the corporate executive chef for all of Choice Restaurant Concepts, which includes Mood, Districtelleven, Bird Tree Cafe and T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila.
Siebenaller invited me down for a sample tasting at Mood, which is the first brand under the bigger banner which he's totally overhauled. The menu is entirely refreshed from top to bottom; even if an item such as patatas bravas existed on the prior menu, its plating, saucing and style has been changed up.
In the coming weeks, expect a refresh at Bird Tree Cafe: to "more of a cafe/bar than coffee bar" says Siebenaller. Districtelleven will also get its own dedicated food menu soon, and T-Byrd's will shortly be joined one space adjacent by Dirty Byrd's, Siebenaller's "wings and whiskey" joint. Expect more announcements to follow, in time, as the company expands.
Meanwhile, at Mood, the cocktails, wine and beer lists remain mostly the same as under prior chef T.J. Curry. It's the kitchen that's experienced the makeover.
Siebenaller says this is a whole different style of cuisine than he was doing at Beasts and Brews, which I have consistently reviewed in a very positive light. His food there was damn good, so I'm glad to report his quality cookery and standards have transferred along with him, based on this tasting. (I will also note I've been fairly hard on the Choice brands in the past, never finding the food fully up to the quality of the atmosphere and decor; so I will note this as an exciting page-turn for the company that should up its ante on the scene.)
Siebenaller says the Mood menu relies on traditional Spanish plates, but "with my twist." Because "Spanish tapas are often pretty boring," he says. "They're a snack to you over until later evening dinner. We're making them more of main items here."
He has also curated a fine meat and cheese selection for charcuterie boards via Longmont's Cheese Importers. Many products are Colorado-made, from companies like Denver's Elevation Meats and River Bear to Springs-anchored Sawatch Artisan Foods. (Another tidbit I picked up, which is appreciated on a health note, is Siebenaller cooks exclusively with Colorado Mills sunflower oil.)
Anyhoo, scroll down to see five more dishes I sampled, with descriptions and tasting notes attached:
Matthew Schniper
Food & Drink Editor
Matthew Schniper is the Food and Drink Editor at the Colorado Springs Indy. He began freelancing with the Indy in mid-2004 and joined full-time in early 2006, contributing arts, food, environmental and feature writing.
