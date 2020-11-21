Yesterday, Friday November 20, was in three words: In-N-Out.
The long-awaited Colorado Springs location finally opened at 1840 Democracy Point, making front-page news in Saturday's Gazette, with a big photo of the first customer: some dude who'd reportedly camped out in his truck since Tuesday. That corresponded to a page 7 article titled: "Foodies flock to In-N-Out opening." (Um, no guys ... everyone flocked, with many of the true foodies scratching their heads, but I'll get to that below.)
Hell, the opening made the New York Daily News today too, which noted 14-hour wait times and parking lot brawls at the concurrent Aurora opening.
All this fuss (and much more if you go seeking it) left other Springs residents bewildered and seemingly surprised that folks were willing to go to extremes just for an In-N-Out burger.
And, since we're living in the era of a silent civil war fueled by the pandemic and recent election (that remains contested, stirring more unrest), those other residents of course took to social media to mock the folks languishing in line and question all the hype. Some comments were less than kind to say the least.
And then a handful of folks got wise and started commenting on or creating lists of locally owned burger joints (or places that serve a good burger) to promote them as an alternative. Given current covid restrictions, almost all our indie outfits can certainly use the boost.
Here's who we saw called out:
• Green Line Grill
• Bingo Burger
• Skirted Heifer
• The Public House
• Drifter's (noted for Callicrate Beef usage)
• Crave Real Burgers (Glazed donuts as a bun lest we forget.)
• Cy's Drive In
• The Keg
• The Bench
• Wyatt's Pub & Grill
• Brakeman's Burgers (newly opened as part of Old Depot)
• Urban Steam
• Atmosphere Gastropub
• Cerberus Brewing Co.
• The Pub
• Colorado Craft
• Four by Brother Luck
• Streetcar 520
• 503W (Posting on their FB page next to a food porn shot: "There's a lot of talk about burgers in Colorado Springs today, so we thought we'd let you drool over ours )
• Back East Bar and Grill
• Crystal Park Cantina
• Carefree Bar & Grill
• Rock City Cafe
• Short Stop Burgers
• Santana's Vegan Grill
• Margarita at PineCreek
• Cowboy Star
• Paravicini's Italian Bistro (yes, really, using meatballs cites former Gazette writer Warren Epstein)
• Beasts and Brews (Whose own Facebook post read: "We hear some burger place from California is opening down the street. If you want a REAL, house-ground burger, we're just a few minutes up the road. It's a great day to support a locally owned business! Plus, we have beer.")
• Mother Muffs
• Western Omelette
Several of those participated in the Indy's COS Burger Week, as did Border Burger Bar, Armadillo Ranch, Odyssey Gastropub, Wade's Cafe, Whistle Pig Brewing and Crit Café.
And, since I just recently wrote them up, I'll give a nod as well to newbie outfit Solsage Food Truck, particularly their Little O’s Marmalade Sausage Burger.
So, there you go: alternatives to waiting in line for hours for a chain burger — that, yes, some folks swear by as the best burger around. We'll let you know what we think when we eventually get there.