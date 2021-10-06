When Cynthia Bickal took over the former CJ’s Sports Bar in December 2019, her plan was to be open as the Carefree Bar & Grill by the following April. Enter the pandemic, the long delays with Regional Building and other entities to get the doors open, and it wasn’t until July 2020 when she and her husband, also a cook on-site, finally greeted their first guests.
By then, they’d had to front a lot of capital without any returning income as those months took their toll, so they sold their house and moved into a rental to keep the business dream alive and not squander all that they’d already invested. They were all in. “We’re resilient people,” Bickal says, a little over a year later. “We made it.”
When she refers to “people” I gather she’s talking broadly about Indigenous Peoples. She’s a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, an offshoot of the Winnebago Tribe, she explains. She hails from Black River Falls, Wisconsin, the administrative home of the Ho-Chunk, although tribal territories expand into Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. As we talk, she mentions belonging to a local Indigenous women’s group and staying active in the community; she points to a donation box near the bar for warm clothing donations for native peoples.
We of course also talk about food, and she says that the Midwest people are woodland people, who largely subsisted on wild rice and meat (mainly chicken and beef these days). It’s a specifically bland cuisine, she notes, that’s off-putting to some but nostalgic to her: “It’s wonderful,” she says with a smile.
We ask if she’s going to put any Ho-Chunk dishes on her menu, and she says she tried a couple as specials, but they didn’t sell well, so she abandoned the idea for now. Instead, she’s gone for a typical bar-style menu of sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken, fried appetizers and the like, all homemade, almost exclusively from-scratch. The only nod to Native American cuisine she’s snuck on is bison meat as a protein option and doughy frybread at a few turns, an item popularized for the masses in modern times by vendors at state fairs and similar events.
From local survey data gleaned earlier this year related to food and drink establishments navigating the pandemic, we learned that just over half — 53 percent — of those surveyed said they either had supported or intended to support a BIPOC-owned business. Carefree Bar & Grill makes a case as an applicable and worthy destination; you’ll be hard-pressed to find many Native American-owned eateries in the area. The encouraging news is we wouldn’t just return to Bickal’s bar to champion a minority community member (as she said, she’s resilient and certainly isn’t seeking tokenism support), we’ll go back because she serves awesome bar food that’s overall affordable and delicious, in a stylin’ atmosphere.
Beautiful, vibrant murals of native women and other scenes by local graffiti master Paes164 grace several walls of a tiered landscape that enclose the back patio. Another mural facing the wide dining area from a wall between the kitchen and bar features a badass-looking warrior with a couple feathers protruding from a headband above severe facial features that seem to convey a fierce determination — perhaps the spirit of the sacrifice it took to get this place launched last year. While speaking with staff buzzing through that dining area, two tell us this is the best job they’ve ever had, that they love working for Bickal. That’s saying something extra during a time when most restaurants can’t find enough staff to stock the weekly schedule.
We nab pints of Bristol’s excellent World Peace Death Ray Imperial IPA on draft for a killer $4.25 considering the going rate of craft pints in the $5 and $6 range elsewhere, plus the 8-percent ABV punch that says one’s enough, especially for the evening’s driver. Carefree’s french fries, which we get as sides to a couple of our main items, are better than most places’ too, nicely browned and crispy, not very oily and definitely not limp and mushy; just a good damn fry, well salted.
We aim for the Native American items as the rare fare, ordering a Blanket Dog, Indian Taco, the Intertribal Burger and something named the BBB Sandwich, because we spy an ingredient totally new to us. Getting to that first: The ingredient is a traditional Native American berry sauce called Wojapi. What berries are used is apparently optional (and our server couldn’t say which ones were used this evening; chokecherries and blueberries are common online), but the sauce is essentially the berries reduced with some water and optional sweeteners (honey, maple, sugar) or thickeners (like cornstarch or arrowroot) until it’s like a thick jam. The BBB joins a piece of grilled chicken with a choice of cheese (we go cheddar), applewood-smoked bacon strips, lettuce, tomato and the Wojapi sauce for a light, delightfully not-too-sweet bite that’s not overtly berry forward, just dark-fruit finishing. Side onion rings rate quality.
The Blanket Dog bests a basic corndog any day, encasing a thick beef hot dog in frybread batter for a much fluffier coating that provides a soft, pillowy entry versus a crunchy shell. If nothing else, you should hit Carefree for one of these and a pint. We skip what’s listed as a calzone-like, customizable stuffed frybread in favor of the Indian Taco, basically a heaping ground beef taco salad with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sharp white onions, sour cream, salsa and guacamole ($2 extra) atop a puffy wheel of the satisfyingly chewy bread.
Lastly, we sub a bison patty onto the Intertribal Burger for $3 — as a beef burger it starts at $14 — which effectively doubles down on the humped ungulate component. That’s because the burger already comes with shredded bison tenderloin as a topping plus bacon, a choice of cheese and fried onion (hence the menu-high price which is fair, all elements considered). The kitchen nails our requested medium rare, and the three layers of proteins make for an incredibly meaty bite. Bison’s leanness in the wrong hands often means dryness, but here it’s well respected and tenderized, moistened by a healthy splash of thin, tangy barbecue sauce. The bacon lends flavor to the mild meat just as it tends to do for steak cuts like a filet as a common wrap. Overall, this is just a great burger on a soft, toasted bun. Bar food at its finest.