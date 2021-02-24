CCR recently bought Inertia Coffee Co. and it continues to serve the same espresso-drink menu. Though there are some new bean varieties in the hopper, says manager/roaster Nia Costabile, noting how owner Kevin Corter formerly sold retail bags locally at farmers markets.
He’s a veteran, as were the former owners, and all employees have some tie to the military. I like that they’ll sell 1-ounce taster pouches so I can try multiple roasts at home via various methods before committing to a big bag. A Colombian lacks the typical chocolate dynamic but sips super smooth and mild, probably a safe banquet coffee for a hotel.
An Ethiopian (on pour-over) actually delivers the famed blueberry notes common to its origin; I taste the fruit’s skin, and just a touch of cream opens it up into a treat reminiscent somehow of tiramisu. The (not-too) dark-roasted Monsoon Malabar Indian beans (which swell due to rainwater) define its style with a pungent, dirty earth nose that leads from grinder to cup. It’s a mouthful of bold funk, more complex on the palate.
I also try a sample sip of kick-ass horchata made by Roll Up Food Truck with the house espresso blend (Brazilian and Tanzanian Robusta), which I also try as two shots added to Colombian drip coffee — a fine wakeup cup called the Black Hole.