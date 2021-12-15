Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar recently got back in on the brunch game in town (after prior pandemic disruption) with a Soul Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a percentage of proceeds going to Project Angel Heart.
We attended a recent preview and can report back roundly outstanding fare. There’s dedicated Mimosa, Bloody Mary and brunch cocktails. We nab a mezcal bloody, ordered “ruthless,” a level above spicy that’s still tolerable and enjoyable. The Cinnamon Roll Your Own cocktail surprises with restrained sweetness as a very interesting mix of scotch, crème de cacao and cream soda simple syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick torched tableside.
Complimentary, kick-ass donut holes arrive with our coffee while we await our avocado toast (which we upgrade with blackened shrimp) and lobster deviled eggs, which prove insanely delicious — amped by crispy, salty hunks of guanciale (pork cheeks). Of several Benedict options we enjoy a vegetarian chile-roasted squash and kale Benny with breakfast potatoes that are alone a sensation (baked, smashed then fried into a crunchy form that’s potato chip like).
If you’re high rollin’ then the $26 High Noon Lobster Roll is for you, made with eggs, hollandaise and more of that epic guanciale. For a fun sweet item, get the Key lime curd French toast, beautifully presented with mint crystals and flower petals popping color alongside blueberries in Chantilly cream.