Hawaiian yellowfin tuna, steak-cut and grilled medium rare, garnished with olive oil and torn basil. Underlying it (and also available as a vegan side item, minus the tuna) is a summer squash set up. The squash and zucchini are marinated in olive oil, salt and pepper and grilled to about 70 percent doneness to retain tooth. Beefsteak tomatoes are box grated by hand into a sauce hit with sherry vinegar and salt. To that, oven-roasted Kalamata olives are added (they're baked to a nice crumble consistency) and dollops of foamy sweet garlic purée. It's a splendid dish, Mediterranean style, served more on the cold side, with exception to the grill-warmed fish.
Salad of the sea: poached U15 shrimp, sushi-grade octopus and calamari tentacles served with salted cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, coined jalapeños, and puffed quinoa-coated, chile-dusted, baked cashews in a house nuoc cham (Vietnamese fish sauce), with torn mint and basil garnish and micro cilantro.
Marinated Anton Mills Sea Island Peas, more like a red bean, marinated with sherry vinegar and seasoned with lemon-thyme mushrooms and raw diced fennel, topped with dill crema. These are a stunning side item for only $5. Huge with flavor, filling and meaty in a way. I'd return just for them.
Blue crab Garganelli (egg pasta) with jumbo lump crab, Calabrian chile, shaved summer snap pea strands and lemon zest. It comes in a light shellfish butter sauce (a nage, meaning poaching stock thickened by butter) and is topped with shredded Parmesan, mint chiffonade and brown butter crumbs (milk solids caramelized in the brown butter liquid, yielding a buttery crispy crumb). The lemon zest truly enhances bites, as does the Parmesan; we greatly enjoyed this dish.
Alaskan Halibut is pan seared in a fennel pollen beurre blanc and served over an English pea purée (seasoned with shallots, cardamom, coriander, mint and basil). Asparagus is both shaved and served in spears. Caramelized onion joins more English peas and wilted arugula as topping. Anson Mills cheddar grits are cooked, cooled and then fried into squares that almost resemble catfish on the plate. A cornmeal dusting gifts a little crispiness to bites.
"Our riff on traditional English strawberries and cream." Fennel pollen Swiss meringue stuffed with blueberry pastry cream, which also gets folded into whip cream for a side of blueberry diplomat cream. On top is macerated strawberries and mint crystals (freeze dried mint). Underlying is local honey with more fennel pollen garnish.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar just released its new spring menu, with almost a dozen entrée items refreshed along with a handful of smaller plates.
The venture's team of chefs have not only timed flavors well for the warming season, but have also unleashed a lot of pent-up pandemic creativity with some truly beautiful plate presentations and complex taste profiles to highlight their sustainably sourced seafoods.
A bit of an update on our Springs location before we get into descriptions: Firstly, the ghost kitchen concepts that helped keep the spot busier during the shutdown and limited-capacity era have been retired. So we're back to just dedicated, elevated seafood. Secondly, former sous chef (dating back to the opening days a year and a half ago) Brian Pistorino has been promoted to become the Springs' head chef.
Pistorino and crew (backed in spirit and training by a Boulder-based corporate chef team) hosted us for a spring menu sampling, guiding us through some of the new dishes they're most excited about. For his part, the chef says he feels like this menu reflects bringing Jax's game up to the next level, still with simple, clean flavors, but even stronger execution — "and of course we'll match any oyster bar in the country," he says.
Don't be deceived when you hear him say "simple" though, because after going through detailed prep descriptions of each plate we try, it's clear so many seemingly small techniques are at work that culminate in some deep, robust flavors, while still retaining the desired lightness and freshness we expect with many seafood dishes.
Roundly, our samplings impressed, and the new menu proves its worth and worthwhileness for a return visit to Jax if you haven't been in since pre-pandemic. (Consider starting with manager Chante Cooper's recently added, tart and delicious hibiscus sour cocktail, with infused gin and a foamy egg white cap. We also paired samples of Avery's passionfruit wit and Stem Cider's chile guava cider off tap, plus small pours of Jax-Sineann Pinot Noir and Aperture Unlikely Native Chenin Blanc, both outstanding wines by the glass.)
