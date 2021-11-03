La Burla Bee is set to open sometime later this month in the former Underground. Keeping tradition with the space’s LGBTQIA-friendly past, it will be home to nightly entertainment (except Mondays, when closed), weekly burlesque and cabaret performances and a full bar and Italian food menu.
La Burla Bee’s owner and frontperson is Bunny Bee, an internationally recognized burlesque performer, local director of Peaks and Pasties since 2009, chair of the Las Vegas-based Burlesque Hall of Fame, and co-owner of Denver’s Colorado Burlesque Festival.
She says monthly Peaks and Pasties performances (typically parody shows riffing off pop culture) will continue at the Gold Room but La Burla Bee will become something more “like a circus, but without the animals.” Which is to say aerialists, comedians, musicians and more talented area performers will round out burlesque shows, such as planned Sunday cabaret brunches. Also look for classes: “It’s not a whole training, but how to feel confident about your body, to share with a partner,” she says.
Find the red door beside Oscar’s Oyster Bar’s patio and descend into the subterranean nightclub, redesigned with a new kitchen built out — “Bunny’s run out of glitter, so we’re pretty much ready,” jokes her husband Bee Radd.
She has Italian heritage, hence the menu’s design, which will start small with pasta plates and some apps and pizzas, plus homemade cannoli; they’ll partly prep out of the more spacious Gold Room, utilizing Bunny Bee’s family recipes.
The bar will spotlight Italian beers and wines alongside domestic crafts products, and aims to have Champagne on tap too. Cocktail names will be based off of famous burlesque performers.