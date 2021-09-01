Epiphanys is imminently opening in the upstairs portion of 32 S. Tejon St. (formerly Thirsty Parrot, once 32 Bleu) as a Latin-inspired, hybrid café/restaurant/cocktail/coffee bar and music venue.
The managing partners are: Russ Ware of Wild Goose and Good Neighbors; Ben Gallegos Pardo, also executive chef, who a decade ago operated Café Corto on Kiowa Street and is leaving his role as coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion and public relations at Pikes Peak Community College; and Mandy Todd, coming from a 16-year background in music ministry and wanting to tie music and the arts here to justice work. Pardo also notes intention to support grassroots initiatives for underserved communities.
In brief, expect: live music Fridays and Saturdays initially, to expand, leaning toward jazz and existing local relationships via the Goose, but branching out in time. Legit craft coffee service “because we know how to do it” says Ware, noting ideal day-working space, likely to include a coworking membership model. Quality classic cocktails with an assist from consultant Erika Mullett, to include Latin drinks like Colombian Coco Loco. And centrally: “American Latin fusion” fare, says Pardo, meaning a “unique blend of my culture,” from family recipes to popular street food.
He identifies as Colombian and Chicano, with indigenous roots, and aims to capture cuisine ranging from South and Central America to New Mexico and southern Colorado. By morning that looks like guava empanadas and buñuelos (cheesy donut holes) and a Colombian hot chocolate and cheese drink called queso llanero. By day, arepas (sweet, stuffed corn cakes) and an exclusive-to-town ajiaco (traditional Colombian chicken-potato soup). And by night, additional family-style entrées on special, such as albondigas (Mexican meatballs).