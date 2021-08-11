Oscar’s Oyster Bar is back, in every detail down to the dollar bills pinned to the ceiling.
It’s rare to see a restaurant revival, especially just two years after its owner, Phil Duhon, said he was done and “ready to cash the chips in.” He’d sold the former property at 333 S. Tejon St. (now the The Block Bar & Grill) after 16 years in business and an unsuccessful rebrand (to Phil’s Midtown Grill), later advising “never clean up a dive bar; I should have left it as Oscar’s.”
He told the Indy at the time though that he “felt a weight lifted,” and didn’t want to be in the industry anymore, having gotten sober a few years prior. But anyone who’s been in the industry can tell you that it sometimes has a way of drawing you back in, over and over again, despite the constant uphill battle to merely exist and the all-hours, burnout culture.
What started with an exploratory “what if” personal Facebook post for Duhon turned into a massive outpouring of supportive responses, then a partnering with Downtown restaurateurs Perry Sanders and Sam Guadagnoli, and finally a late May opening in the former Brewer’s Republic space with the sentiment: “The timing is right. Oscar’s is part of the Springs.”
Meanwhile, Duhon had signed on as general manager of the imminently opening Tejon Eatery food hall, which draws much of his attention still today. (Though we do see him drop in at Oscar’s? and do the rounds just after opening one recent weekday.) Due to the pandemic-related labor shortage and other considerations, Duhon wisely opted to reopen with a pared-down menu of past favorites, to be expanded later, we’re told.
The overhauled space looks snappy and fish shack chic, with corrugated metal covering much of the bar and some coolers, new murals on the brick walls (logos, a vintage seafood sign, an urban street scene behind the upstairs patio bar), and 20 newly lined tap handles split in half for two-for-one 10-ounce beer mugs (a classic feature at the original Oscar’s) on one side and more premium craft pours on the other. It being lunchtime, we nab a couple mugs of New Belgium’s lower-ABV Mountain Time lager for a light and crisp accompaniment to the Cajun/Creole eats.
That lunchtime still in mind, we’re a little disappointed by a 30-minute ticket time to get four main plates and a half-dozen raw oysters to the table when we were the sole table dining. That leaves little time for eating and transit for anyone on a tight lunch hour, if those are still a thing in the post-pandemic, flexible work world.
Then again, with the severe challenges still facing restaurants (said lack of labor, rising food costs and shortages, etc.), these are the type of grievances for which we give a little more grace. (As we know from local reports, some customers are being grown-ass babies, pitching fits and harassing staffs — please don’t be that asshat. Not here, not anywhere.) Anyway, once the food arrives we’re generally happy, but not without gathering some notes for improvement.
The Chesapeake Bay oysters, flown in twice weekly, are a pure delight, creamy, mildly briny and perfect with a simple squeeze of lemon juice and a tiny dab of cocktail sauce. Duhon had boasted in prior chat that “nobody does oysters better than me” (as I stifled an urge to fake-cough the name “Jax” playfully) and dammit I do want to give him credit here for at least being among the top in town.
According to a dining mate who grew up in Louisiana who I’ve brought along as a reader for authenticity and for fun, the New Orleans BBQ Shrimp plays true to tune and NOLA legit other than being less spicy than some popular renditions, and dried rosemary leaves poke a little hard on the gums, but the tomato-red, beer-butter broth tastes mighty good mopped up by a hunk of French bread. On that note, the baguette selected for our catfish po-boy and brioche bun for our burger are both entirely serviceable commercial selections from a major food distributor, but Oscar’s could kick it up a notch (considering $15 price points) and buy from one of our fine local bakeries when it’s time to really dial in and elevate.
The catfish itself could use a little more seasoning and less breading, but it’s enjoyable nonetheless and crunches fresh with lettuce, tomato and side slaw that’s properly tangy but overdressed for our tastes. Onion rings with our Creole Burger (Pepper Jack, fried onion straws, jalapeños, remoulade) have lingered in the fryer too long, sporting a hard, brown shell, and our patty’s been cooked a flavorless well-done despite our request for medium rare; it’s not a memorable burger by any measure.
That leaves our tomato sauce Creole pizza, topped also with Pepper Jack, joined by bits of andouille sausage, onions and bell peppers, shrimp and some interpretation of etouffée as translated to a pie topping. I say that because I’m unsure if I’ve tasted crawfish or just a shrimp bit, with the partly raw, vegetal green bell peppers somewhat dominating the flavor aside from the spice the sausage delivers. It’s a novel concept but it’s not matured in this instance, and the underlying dough has a hard bottom, tough chew and super crunchy crust, evoking pre-made rounds or commercial take-and-bake. Like the burger, it’s unmemorable and frankly unnecessary in a downtown stocked with superior, competitive pies.
When Duhon eventually gets to menu expansion, for my part I’d rather see the return of gumbo dishes, jambalaya, the real etouffée, boudin and the like. True, partner Perry Sanders’ Springs Orleans sits just a block away with its version of classic bayou cuisine, but frankly Oscar’s existed first (in its original format) and Duhon, with family roots to Acadia Parish, holds the legacy authority to assert his Cajun/Creole vision. Aside from double-fisting cold mugs, that fare was what made many people in town nostalgic and enthusiastic when Duhon asked “what if”? Well, the answer is here; vote with your dollar, and maybe pin one to the ceiling while you’re at it.