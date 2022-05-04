Roger Richards is new to town, and wants to establish his business’ legitimacy right out of the gate.
No, not his work as an independent Realtor. Instead, his 4-month-old food cart where he’s the chef and pitmaster: Leon’s Texas Barbecue.
He tells me it was supposed to go the other way around, that he was going to become a real estate agent to pay the bills, with a goal to start a food truck a couple years down the line. But housing inventory is low locally, he doesn’t know anyone and hasn’t developed a client-referral base yet, so Richards started cooking.
He moved his family late last year from Bastrop, Texas, in the metro Austin area. The Texas A&M alum, with a big smile and charming Central Texas accent, says he was ready for a change of pace and to work for himself. When we find Leon’s parked on the Southeast side of town one Friday, Richards’ wife and two kids are on the truck, helping take and plate orders and assist with a special crawfish boil Roger has painstakingly organized. I choose that word intentionally, as he drove (drove!) to Louisiana just days prior — a 32-hour round-trip haul — to purchase roughly 1,000 pounds of live crawfish, special for this weekend. He mentions wanting to demonstrate effort as he breaks into our scene — hence my use of the word “legitimacy” above.
So just outside the shiny silver and black trailer hitched to his big black truck, Richards has set up a boiling station with a giant pot on a propane-fueled stand. The intoxicating smell of Cajun/Creole spices wafts out each time he opens the lid to fill an interior basket with more crimson crustaceans — long claws, legs and antennae pointing every which way. They may be called mudbugs, but they’re beautiful in this setting. We buy 2 pounds, which feeds four of us as an accompaniment to a few other dishes available that day. We twist and snap tails and claws to laboriously dig out the tiny amount of rich meat these delicacies contain. We suck saltiness, cayenne spice and Old Bay flavor from the mid body and the creamy goo from the heads that’s a treat like tomalley from lobsters. It’s actually called hepatopancreas, or crawfish butter by some, and according to an Eater Houston article I scan to reacquaint myself, it’s “sort of like what foie gras would taste like if it came from the sea.” Fair. The organ functions in arthropods like our liver and pancreas do, filtering toxins and producing digestive enzymes. (I can’t resist researching whether environmental toxins collect in the hepatopancreas and sure enough find an article about heavy metals bioaccumulating — great … well, too late, sucker. Laissez le bon temps rouler.)
Moving to Leon’s regular offerings, we quickly destroy a paper bowl of kick-ass Game Day Mac (n’ cheese) made with blended Gouda, cheddar, American and Jack cheeses and our choice of chopped brisket bits dressed in a “pretty basic,” house barbecue sauce made with sugar-sweetened vinegar and tomato sauce with light spicing — prominently black pepper by our taste. I’m able to better inspect the thin bark and bright smoke ring on full slices of brisket we choose as part of our $22 Big Tex plate, which includes another meat (we go for jalapeño-cheddar sausage, locally made by RK Craft Sausage) and two sides. My former Austenite dining mate hesitates at first, but finally certifies this brisket — which cooks for between 12 and 15 hours — as the good, true stuff; a thick, tender fat layer the highlight, with prominent oak and mesquite smoke flavor infusing the pot-roast-like meatiness. (Richards clarifies that he does more of a South-Texas style when it comes to his woods, as many Central Texas chefs prefer to cut oak with hickory and/or pecan, he says.) In addition to utilizing the peppery house barbecue sauce, I dip some bites in another ramekin of a house hot sauce that’s essentially a mix of white vinegar and pickle juice with cayenne kick — something he stole (er, um, borrowed, as all cooks do) from a restaurant he likes.
That sausage bears a nice spice bite and melty cheesiness and tastes even better paired with our side Texas-style pintos, saucy and somewhat meaty in their own right. Coleslaw’s got commendable snap and simple, pleasant saucing as well. I always skip the requisite two slices of generic white bread included with these meals, but I’m aware most people expect them for mopping up or whatnot. Leon’s Special also includes sausage — in this case two all-natural beef sausages — set alongside a row of saltine crackers and blocky cuts of cheddar cheese, with a side of house barbecue sauce. The way it’s set up for build-your-own bites makes me think of a Lunchables offering, but I don’t mind the mild labor at all, coming after the fiddly work of deconstructing crawfish. The sausages are again quality, with piquant seasoning and robust, satisfying meatiness, complemented by the cheese’s sharpness and the barbecue sauce’s acidic tang. The menu says this dish is “grandfather’s favorite!” — which also reveals the tribute behind the truck’s name.
I suppose it helps to establish legitimacy as a newcomer when you show personality and a relatability to home-style snacking food minus highfalutin barbecue zealotry. Leon’s feels easygoing, friendly and sincere, family-forward and clearly willing to go the extra mile(s) to make a meal special.