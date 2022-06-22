Life Perks opened two months ago on a somewhat hidden street, directly under Victory Life Church, where owner Ana Patterson attends, but says there’s no direct connection. She’s an independent owner, and other than hosting church groups, she’s not running an outwardly Christian coffee shop. The spot welcomes with a big garage door facing Pikes Peak and a spacious seating area filled with couches and community tables set around a small stage area; Edison bulbs hang from fake-moss-covered, thick-beam chandeliers overhead for some color.
Patterson toiled in the corporate fast-food world before working at Jive’s Coffee Lounge, and followed that experience with a five-day intensive workshop in 2019 at Seattle Barista Academy. A young entrepreneur at just 31, she says she’s always wanted to run her own business, and loves coffee shops for their communal nature. Here, she’s focused on making sure guests still taste their coffee through any flavorings (an aim of any true craft coffee shop), and she utilizes local roaster Corter Coffee for her Colombian cold-brewed beans and her unique espresso blend: a 50-50 Brazilian and Indian Monsoon Malabar mix. (She’s also chosen an interesting, if flavored, New Mexican Piñon Coffee as her drip option, citing her family’s Roswell, New Mexico roots.)
During her May opening, she created Star Wars month specials, of which I tried the Path to the Dark Side. I don’t normally do syrup lattes, but try to appreciate them for what they are when I do. And this drink impresses, giving an immediate display of Patterson’s prowess, even if she’s operating with widely used Monin and Torani syrups. Raspberry-syrup-infused milk stains the latte a deep, dark red, and dark chocolate takes it further down into mocha territory, with hickory-smoke syrup finishing the flavor as it balances with the espresso — itself inherently chocolaty from elements of both beans, which also include notable low-acidity and smoothness (the rain-exposed Indian bean also regularly earns earthy, smoky descriptors). I track with her thematic intent and the drink just tastes damned good.
I order two more drinks from the cold-brew menu: I’m drawn to The Army One for its infusion of housemade sage simple syrup mixed with milk in the brew, and The Navy One for its sea salt and coconut syrup blended in with potent coffee in a tonic water base. The first is an easy winner, as I love sage’s flavor and it fuses beautifully into the coffee, and Colombian coffees tend to be my favorite for their citrusy element that counters the chocolate notes. After a 24-hour cold brew, it takes on a mild nuttiness, too, which is another natural quality of some Brazilian beans. The dairy-free Navy One proves to be my favorite creation. I’m already fond of coconut and sea salt flavors and the way they work together to accent the strong coffee and high bitterness of the tonic water creates a very dynamic finish flavor. I almost perceive something equivalent to gin’s botanical nature for a passing second, or a barrel-aged spirit or cigar box’s woodiness — it’s probably just the quinine playing tricks on me — there’s just a lot going on that folds together and teases the palate and leaves me with tasting notes that I can’t entirely make sense of. No matter. I’m caffeine-smacked and absorbed in a good drink.