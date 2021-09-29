This Vietnamese spot has something simple and great on its menu. Granted, there’s nothing per se profound about serving pho with the option to pick one of a few more heavily seasoned broths, but good food is good food, and the two bowls of pho we order here are brilliant.
First, the twist: For a buck extra, diners can sub in a different broth, and we opt for lime curry and lemongrass broths, respectively, and both are serious winners.
The lime curry broth has a spice heat to it — a “medium heat,” in the grand scheme sense — that goes beautifully with the lemongrass, cumin and citrus notes, and a few torn-up Thai basil leaves from the ubiquitous side plate of basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños really sing. On recommendation from our server, we skip seafood and chicken for our protein and get rare steak and meatballs, both of which do well.
The lemongrass broth’s herbaceousness makes every spoonful bright, warming and welcoming, helping every other flavor in the broth stand out a little more, especially onion and cilantro. It’s a gift alongside the brisket, rare steak and tendon we order.