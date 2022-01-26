Local Relic Artisan Ales was my gateway beer. As a devoted wine drinker for years, it took that special and unique approach — I’m looking at you oeno brews (those brewed with wine grapes) — to bridge grapes and barley. Let’s just say I became a big fan. And as with all new food and drink when one is vegan, I began to understand that not all things are as they appear. In the beer world, that can show up specifically as milk (lactose) and honey. I quickly discovered that Local Relic was a fairly safe haven for animal-free brews. Their most recent milkshake IPA, made with oat milk, sealed the deal. I caught up with head brewer Grant Goodwiler to learn more about his approach.
Starting with that oat milk milkshake IPA, I’m a hazy fan in general but I prefer a slightly sweeter IPA, and this one delivered just that. This was the second vegan milkshake IPA that Goodwiler’s brewed and he did so for Colorado Springs Vegan Restaurant Week (for which I’m the creator/organizer). “Lactose tends to create a creamy mouthfeel,” he explains. “It’s an unfermentable sugar, so it sticks around and it gives you added sweetness without having the fermentability of the yeast.” But that can also be accomplished by using a lot of oats, which give the same kind of body.
His only concern with the oat milk was around shelf stability, so he opted for ready-made oat milk over actual oats, and then realized that he could add the milk at the end of the boil — that pasteurization wasn’t a concern (because, plants!). His only slight criticism was that he felt it could have been a bit cloudier. The lack of protein was the likely culprit. So how to get it hazier? One way is around water modification and the other is yeast choice. “Some yeasts like to eat and then fuck off. Others like to eat and stick around.” In this case, the dine-and-dash yeast he used rendered the beer clear, so in the future, using yeast that hangs out may just be the way to go.
Since Goodwiler isn’t vegan, I had to know what he thought of the final product. “I was definitely pleasantly surprised,” he says. He got exactly what he had hoped for, finding that while there was an oaty flavor (lactose tends to have no flavor, only sweetness) it wasn’t overpowering and he enjoyed it.
While plenty of local brewers rely on lactose regularly, Goodwiler’s approach is to use it sparingly and intentionally. It might be right for a specific style, like milk stouts or dessert pastry stouts, but you can also simply mash (boil the grains) at a higher temperature for less fermentable sugars so you get a residual sweetness. Do that, plus add oats, and you essentially get the same result as lactose.
While the vegan milkshake IPA has come and gone, 99 percent of Local Relic beers are suitable for plant-based beer enthusiasts. They even filter their beer with a seaweed-based clarifier versus isinglass (a clarification agent that is produced from fish swim bladders). If you are in the wine-only camp like I was a few years ago, go to The Carter Payne, home of Local Relic’s taproom, and order a flight of their barrel-aged and oeno-style beers. They might be your gateway, too.
