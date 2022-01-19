Capriotti’s arrived here this past December in the burgeoning Creekwalk Development at South Nevada Avenue and Cheyenne Road. This location of the Vegas-based chain is locally owned and family operated by Christen and Ron Sanders, who hold 20 years of food service industry experience. Never having heard of Capriotti’s prior, I’m intrigued by the menu, which includes a variety of sandwiches filled with options ranging from fresh-roasted-daily turkey to vegan/vegetarian meats and boutique brand Snake River Farms wagyu beef.
On a Friday around lunchtime, the shop’s absolutely bustling, and I immediately notice the familiar smell of Thanksgiving Day and a fridge full of whole turkeys. The space has limited seating, but sandwiches-to-go orders are easy and they offer online ordering for pick-up or delivery through the restaurant’s website and other app partners. I choose a homemade turkey sandwich and also pick up a vegetarian “chicken” cheesesteak with hot and sweet peppers on the side to eat later. Honestly, I didn’t expect much from a turkey sandwich with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, but that turkey tastes delicious. The fresh-roasted meat makes all the difference compared to your typical deli sub, and I regret only ordering a small one. (Sandwiches are available in 5-, 8-, 10- or 18-inch sizes.) The quality of the bird means I’ll for sure go back to Capriotti’s to try the other turkey sandwiches. I’m especially excited by The Bobbie: a Thanksgiving leftover classic sandwich with cranberry sauce and homemade stuffing.
Later that night I wrap the vegetarian chicken cheesesteak in some foil, heat it in the oven for a few and top it with the side of hot and sweet peppers. Vegetarian or not — vegan if you omit the cheese — this is a good sandwich. The chicken substitute tastes flavorful and well seasoned and fills me up. Other vegetarian options include Impossible steak and plant-based turkey slices. It’s nice to see a sub sandwich shop offer vegetarian options that aren’t just a cheese sandwich with some veggies. Capriotti’s proves unique because it actually does have something for everyone — yeah that’s a common tagline but it’s true here — from cheesesteaks, to pastrami, to turkey, to soups and sandwiches with the expanded plant-based options. It’s a great spot to pick up a quick bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.