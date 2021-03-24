We love this place on first sight and bite. Lolley’s recently launched in Monument and cuteness pervades, with bright colors everywhere and the fun, engaging branding artwork by area illustrator Mark Ludy — featuring Lolley, a happy anthropomorphic cow, seen in a rear dining room mural handing out ice cream cones to googly-eyed children in a verdant mountain meadow.
In real life, that ice cream’s outstanding. We try and relish a sample of dairy-free cocoa coconut, but favor the Chocolate Decadence.
It’s deeply chocolatey without tasting dark (picture maybe a 60-percent-cacao chocolate bar), fading to a hint of caramel taste on the back end (not from added caramel that we can see; we also think of a Milky Way bar).
But we think Lolley’s Graham Slam will put them on the map, made with graham crackers and exuding cinnamon and vanilla essence, like horchata. All inputs are all-natural and gluten-free, according to signage, as are goodies like our brownie cookie and oatmeal cranberry cookie.
Not only can Lolley’s churn, they can bake like pros too. The cookies are airy and soft, with a lovely crumb and clean flavors. We enjoy them with a decent cappuccino made with nearby Serranos Coffee beans.