This Longmont-born chain is still relatively local, with 33 of its 41 locations being in Colorado. As of this writing, the Chapel Hills Drive location is the sole Springs one, though there’s a second spot set to open imminently on Dublin Boulevard at Marksheffel Road.
The menu hosts lots of gluten-free offerings, including a triple chocolate donut, which is a chocolate cake donut with a chocolate glaze and chocolate chips in its bellybutton (i.e., there’s no hole in the middle). On the one hand, it’s super rich and smooth-textured, and we wouldn’t guess it’s gluten-free. On the other hand, four bucks feels kind of steep for its small size.
The Colorado Mocha adds almond and coconut to the typical chocolate-coffee mix for a little more depth of flavor and interest. It’s dessert-sweet, but we get it blended, so it’s basically a milkshake already. And the spicy chai brings a little black pepper and plenty of ginger, a winner.