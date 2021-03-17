Lucy’s, named for Armenia native and business co-owner/chef Louseen Yeuredjian-Moore, started as a hot-dog-style cart at farmers markets, says co-owner Erskine Moore. The current trailer has been on the road about three years, he says.
I ask about Armenian cuisine and am told it’s pretty similar to its neighboring Middle Eastern/Mediterranean countries, and I don’t taste much here that strongly differentiates it. I suspect flavors have been Americanized, considering the menu also features burgers, and the seasonings prove rather mild. A falafel sandwich comes on serviceable store-bought pita with tiny cubed cucumbers and tomatoes and shredded lettuce dressed scantly in tahini sauce; the chickpea discs themselves hold a moist, compact texture but Lucy won’t reveal any recipe info.
The sandwich smacks dry overall, leaving me desiring more sauce and tahini flavor, and I similarly find a chicken shawarma salad pretty dry on the palate. The chicken portion’s generous over the same veggie mix as the sandwich’s plus red onion slivers, and though it holds visible marinade marks, it doesn’t pop with much herb and/or spice flavor. It’s fine, but not vibrant.
At home, I add olive oil and lemon juice and a Calabrian chile relish to enliven bites. A triangle of inch-thick baklava has a thin phyllo bottom and thicker cap layers; the filling’s nutty and again mildly seasoned but it’s nicely undersweet.