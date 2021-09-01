Lulu’s is, primarily, a music venue, so they’ve instituted a policy requiring proof of vaccination for anyone who intends to eat, drink or catch a band there. We’re vaccinated, but we get a Marquee Moon and a Sticky Fingers to go, by choice.
Drew LiVigni of Il Vegano is known for vegan baking, so we’re not surprised that the former ‘za has well-chosen vegan mozzarella that’s a reasonable approximation of the real McCoy.
It’s paired with a tikka masala sauce, bits of cauliflower, onions and fresh basil, and while each bite’s on the salty side, the spices work wonders with the veg and herbs.
The Sticky Fingers comes with caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes, which get lost under creamy-tangy goat cheese and a combination of apricot preserves and balsamic glaze, at least once our pies have made it home.
That said, the combination of tangy, sweet, creamy and salty flavors works beautifully, and we’re damn happy. For both, the crust rates fine: too close a crumb, crisp on the bottom, soft and pale up top, but functional for tasty toppings.